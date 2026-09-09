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Home Politics & Law

President Hồ Chí Minh relic site opens exhibition in China marking 76 years of diplomatic ties

September 09, 2026 - 21:32
The centerpiece exhibition features more than 100 documents, materials and photos, some made public for the first time
Vietnamese students studying in Yunnan, China, learn about President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary activities in China. — VNA/VNS Photo

KUNMING — The President Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Kunming have staged a series of events honouring President Hồ Chí Minh, showcasing his activities and legacy in China, and spreading the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two countries' people.

Aiming to celebrate the 76th anniversary of Việt Nam–China diplomatic ties and the Việt Nam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–27, the series include an exhibition titled “President Hồ Chí Minh and China – A journey of friendship, aspiration for peace and development”; a gathering to honour witnesses who met Hồ Chí Minh in 1958; the collection of testimonies, archival photos and artifacts related to the late leader in Kunming and Yunnan Province; and the presentation of selected books and photo publications about President Hồ Chí Minh issued by the relic site.

The centerpiece exhibition features more than 100 documents, materials and photos, some made public for the first time. It highlights President Hồ Chí Minh’s life, career and revolutionary activities in China and his close ties with Chinese revolutionaries, intellectuals and people, underscoring the formation, cultivation and continuation of Việt Nam–China friendship across periods.

Notably, the exhibition links historical values with the current relationship, featuring images and materials from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm’s state visit to China from April 14-17, 2026. The visit was an important diplomatic activity that helped foster political trust and ties between the two Parties and States in the new period.

The relic site is also showcasing a selection of books and photos on President Hồ Chí Minh’s life, career, thought, morality and style, as well as his diplomatic activities worldwide, including China. The publications also introduce places where he lived and worked at the site. — VNA/VNS

President Ho Chi Minh

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