Việt Nam, Russia issue joint statement on further strengthening ties in new period

MOSCOW — Việt Nam and Russia have issued a joint statement on further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period on the occasion of the state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm from September 7 to 9.

In the statement, the two sides affirmed that the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Russia have stood the test of time and weathered all changes of the era, serving as a valuable asset of the peoples of the two countries.

Consolidating and developing bilateral relations is a long-term strategic choice and one of the priorities in each country’s foreign policy, they agreed.

Building on the achievements attained and with a desire to bring into full play existing potential and extensive experience of cooperation across multiple fields, Việt Nam and Russia will continue efforts to enhance and diversify areas of cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples and for peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

The statement highlights that Việt Nam and Russia build their relations on the basis of mutual trust, a long-term vision and effective cooperation across various fields, as well as extensive strategic coordination between the two countries, in line with the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.

The two sides pursue equal and mutually beneficial cooperation and are determined to closely cooperate in all fields within bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

They agreed to develop the Việt Nam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period with a high level of political and strategic trust, underpinned by balanced and sustainable economic, trade and investment ties; regard defence and security cooperation as a strategic pillar; consider energy and oil-and-gas cooperation a strategic breakthrough; make science – technology, innovation and human resources the main drivers; and view culture and people-to-people exchanges as bridges connecting the two peoples, with the partnership capable of adapting to changes in the international situation and delivering concrete benefits to people, localities and businesses of the two countries.

In the statement, Việt Nam and Russia clarified concrete measures to bolster their cooperation in specific fields, including political and diplomatic affairs, defence and security, economy and trade, fuel and energy, transport, industry and agriculture, science – technology, education – training, health care, and people-to-people exchanges.

They also sketched out major orientations in their international cooperation.

The two sides affirmed their desire to strengthen coordination within the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. Russia fully supports Việt Nam in successfully hosting APEC in 2027. Việt Nam welcomes and supports Russia’s proposal to host APEC in 2035.

Russia supports the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Asia-Pacific regional architecture.

The two sides agreed to study the possibility of establishing a Việt Nam–Russia bilateral maritime dialogue mechanism to enhance mutual trust and understanding, provide a mechanism for regular discussions on sea-related issues and promote substantive cooperation in areas of shared interest, according to the joint statement. — VNA/VNS