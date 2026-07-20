Hồng Hạc City partners with EQuest to develop 2,500-student school system

Hà Nội — Hồng Hạc City, an ongoing urban area project in Bắc Ninh Province, has signed a 20-year strategic partnership with EQuest Education Group to develop a school complex spanning over 22,000m².

Vietinbank Trade - Union Investment Joint Stock Company (VTU), which is carrying out the project, signed the agreement on July 18 at an event held in conjunction with the opening of the second show house in the Bespoke Collection - Phú Mỹ Hưng Lifestyle.

These activities are part of the roadmap to build Hồng Hạc City into an "All-in-One" urban area, integrating education, healthcare, commerce, culture, sports, ecology, and community amenities, with education being prioritised as one of the first components to be implemented.

Hồng Hạc City covers nearly 198 hectares and is being jointly developed by Phú Mỹ Hưng and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam.

The master plan earmarks land for the construction of eight schools, ranging from preschool to high school levels.

The developers said the lands designated for education are strategically located for optimal connectivity with residential areas.

This long-term strategy aims to treat schools as integral urban infrastructure, on a par with transportation systems, green spaces, and public utilities.

The education complex developed by EQuest at Hồng Hạc City covers a total area of over 22,000m². Upon completion, the complex is expected to serve some 2,500 students.

The project comprises 84 classrooms, alongside specialised rooms, a multi-purpose hall, and sports facilities, all constructed across three land plots.

The total investment for the first educational facility is around US$40 million, and it has been designed by the renowned Gensler Architecture Design Firm.

Phase one, which commenced foundation piling on July 18, includes a three-storey preschool and a five-storey integrated school on a plot of nearly 11,000m².

According to the plan, the first academic year is scheduled to begin in September 2028. The subsequent phase is set for development in 2031.

The curriculum at Hồng Hạc City will combine the national programme with a continuous Cambridge roadmap, while integrating STEM, artificial intelligence, robotics, arts, life skills, and comprehensive competency development content.

Gary Tseng, general director of Phú Mỹ Hưng and chairman of the board of VTU, said: "Education is the most valuable investment for the future of any nation. In an ever-changing world, educational institutions must equip the younger generation not only with academic knowledge but also with practical skills, innovative thinking, and a global vision."

According to the VTU representative, the partnership with EQuest aims to combine the developer's urban development capabilities with EQuest's operational expertise in education, thereby expanding learning opportunities for students, supporting faculty members, and contributing to the creation of a stable residential community.

Bùi Duy Toàn, director of sales and marketing at Phú Mỹ Hưng, said education is identified as a priority from the very planning stage of Hồng Hạc City.

According to him, the school system does not operate in isolation; rather, it is connected to sports areas, cultural spaces, parks, and public amenities. The goal is to create an environment that fosters simultaneous development in knowledge, physical health, skills, and community consciousness for children.

He believes that Phú Mỹ Hưng's urban development experience in HCM City demonstrates that a high-quality education system plays a crucial role in attracting domestic residents, experts, and foreign families to settle long term.

Bắc Ninh is currently a major industrial hub, home to many enterprises and international workers. Consequently, the demand for bilingual and international education programmes and integrated school models is forecast to continue rising.

David Armstrong, vice president of academics and international relations at EQuest, said the facility at Hồng Hạc City would become one of the group's high-quality international programme centres in the north.

"Our desire is not just to build a school, but to contribute to creating a high-quality international bilingual education ecosystem within the city, where students can develop academically, ethically, and internationally and be prepared for the future."

A successful urban area requires not only infrastructure, landscape, and amenities but also a reliable education system for families to feel secure in settling down long term.

Previously, EQuest has collaborated to develop international and bilingual schools in the Phú Mỹ Hưng urban area in the south. The expansion of this partnership to Bắc Ninh is expected to leverage this experience while meeting the education needs of local residents, foreign experts, and families working in industrial zones in the region.

Through this partnership, Hồng Hạc City aims to realise its positioning as a "Civilised City - Happy Community", where property value is created by housing and infrastructure and enhanced by the quality of education, services, and the residential community.