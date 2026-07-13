Hồng Hạc City cleared to sell housing units to foreign buyers

HCM CITY — The Bắc Ninh Provincial People's Committee has announced that foreign organisations and individuals are officially permitted to own residential properties at the Hồng Hạc – Xuân Lâm Eco-Urban Area, with the total foreign ownership quota capped at 872 units across apartments, villas, and townhouses.

Against the backdrop of Bắc Ninh cementing its position as one of Việt Nam’s premier industrial hubs and foreign direct investment (FDI) magnets, the Hồng Hạc City project has achieved a major legal milestone. The Bắc Ninh Provincial People's Committee officially declared that foreign entities and individuals are permitted to own homes within the development under the 2023 Housing Law. This regulatory breakthrough not only secures the project's legal standing but also mirrors Bắc Ninh's broader socio-economic trajectory, where the demand for premium living spaces tailored to international experts and expatriates is surging.

According to Official Document No. 513/UBND-KTN issued by the Bắc Ninh Provincial People's Committee on July 8, 2026, Hồng Hạc City meets all legal criteria for foreign residential ownership. Factoring in population scale and prevailing regulatory guidelines, the Department of Construction capped the foreign ownership quota at 872 units. This allocation is comprised of up to 624 apartments across two mixed-use buildings and a maximum of 248 detached houses, including villas and townhouses.

This foreign ownership clearance enables Hồng Hạc City to expand its target demographic. It aligns seamlessly with the evolution of modern urban centres, shifting focus from merely fulfilling local housing needs to cultivating a global community of professionals choosing Bắc Ninh for long-term residency.

This housing need is increasingly visible as Bắc Ninh remains a preferred destination for foreign experts and labourers. By late 2025, the province recorded over 40,000 foreign residents, with temporary stay registrations exceeding 205,000 in the first 10 months of 2025 alone. For the 2026–2027 period, the expat population is projected to scale up sharply, driven by industrial zone expansions and international capital inflows.

As a leading national FDI magnet, Bắc Ninh consistently draws major global technology and manufacturing companies. In the first half of 2026, the province attracted over $9.86 billion in equivalent investment capital, ranking fourth nationwide in FDI.

Along with new business investments, more and more international experts, engineers, managers, and entrepreneurs are arriving. By the end of May 2026, about 3,085 companies in the province employed over 32,460 foreign workers.

Hồng Hạc City is developed jointly by Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam (a subsidiary of Japan's Nomura Group), under the legal entity of the Vietinbank Trade - Union Investment Joint Stock Company (VTU).

The project is expected to leverage Phú Mỹ Hưng’s three decades of master-planning expertise, modeled after its highly successful flagship township in HCM City, which is widely recognised for its integrated infrastructure, abundant green spaces, and vibrant multicultural community.

The development philosophy for Hồng Hạc City places master planning, environmental quality, and sustainable community growth above rapid commercial returns. Spanning nearly 198 hectares at Bắc Ninh's southern gateway bordering Hà Nội, the project features integrated transit networks, parks, green corridors, schools, retail zones, and civic amenities. It aims to build a modern eco-urban township capable of supporting long-term residency for both domestic and international citizens.

Nomura Real Estate Vietnam's role as co-developer is expected to bring international urban planning standards into the project, emphasising living quality and the multi-generational sustainability of the Hồng Hạc City community.

According to a Phú Mỹ Hưng representative, land use rights certificates have already been secured for more than 1,000 villas and townhouses in the Hồng Phát subdivision. Additionally, the developer is also opening its show houses step by step; a second show house will open on July 18, 2026, after the first one opened in mid-June. According to the master schedule, the initial phase (Zone F1-1) of the Hồng Phát subdivision will be handed over by the end of 2026, welcoming the very first residents to Hồng Hạc City.