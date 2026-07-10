Sun Group, Accor expand partnership with nearly 6,000 hospitality keys in Việt Nam

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor, highlighting the group's commitment to working with Sun Group to develop new hospitality and lifestyle offerings, while reflecting Việt Nam's growing appeal as an international tourism destination.

Under the agreement, Accor will operate a diverse portfolio of brands across different segments and formats, including SO/, MGallery, Grand Mercure, TRIBE and ibis Styles at the Bãi Đất Đỏ mixed-use urban development and Hòn Thơm island in Phú Quốc; and Sofitel, Swissôtel and MGallery at the DIFF Fireworks Festival & Commercial Complex and Bà Nà Hills in Đà Nẵng.

Notably, Sofitel, Swissôtel, TRIBE and SO/ will make their debut in Việt Nam through this partnership, expanding Sun Group's hospitality portfolio and responding to the changing preferences of travellers and investors.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sébastien Bazin said the two partners shared a long-term ambition to contribute to the development of Việt Nam's tourism industry.

“We remain focused on expanding our network in destinations that offer travellers more meaningful ways to connect with the culture and natural beauty of the country,” he said.

Accor is one of the world's leading hospitality groups, operating more than 5,800 hotels and resorts in more than 110 countries. Việt Nam is currently Accor's third-largest market in Asia, with 45 properties nationwide.

With more than 110 million loyalty members worldwide, the partnership is also expected to support the growth of international visitor flows to Việt Nam's key tourism destinations.

The projects in Phú Quốc will become important components of Sun Group's resort, entertainment and infrastructure ecosystem on the island. Bãi Đất Đỏ is planned as a beachfront “hotel city” adjacent to Sunset Town, while Hòn Thơm continues to be developed as an international resort and entertainment destination, including Rixos Phú Quốc Resort, Southeast Asia's first all-inclusive luxury resort under the Accor and Ennismore portfolio, which is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, Sun Group is expanding infrastructure investment on the island through the launch of Sun PhuQuoc Airways, with Phú Quốc as its hub, and a partnership with Changi Airports International to develop a “destination airport” model at Phú Quốc International Airport.

The cooperation with Accor is expected to strengthen the island's tourism ecosystem, enhance its ability to host MICE events and large-scale gatherings, and support Phú Quốc's preparations for APEC 2027.

In Đà Nẵng, Accor's presence at the DIFF Fireworks Festival & Commercial Complex is expected to create a new hospitality offering linked to Việt Nam's internationally recognised fireworks festival, alongside a retail and entertainment complex.

The Accor portfolio will also extend to Bà Nà Hills, creating a combined resort and entertainment experience for visitors to the central coastal city.

The milestone reinforces Sun Group's role over nearly two decades in introducing leading international hotel brands to Việt Nam, contributing to higher hospitality standards, more diverse tourism experiences, and greater competitiveness for the country's tourism sector.