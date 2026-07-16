Sun PhuQuoc Airways to launch Bangkok–Phú Quốc route in mid-August

With the launch of the new route, Bangkok becomes the airline's sixth international destination in less than five months, following Taipei (Taiwan, China), Seoul (South Korea), Hong Kong (China), Singapore and Chengdu (China).

The seminar brought together more than 100 representatives from Thailand's travel industry, including travel agencies, tour operators and industry partners. Distinguished guests included Phạm Việt Hùng, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand, and Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, Deputy Governor for International Marketing at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

At the event, the airline presented its flight schedule, products and market development strategy. On the Phú Quốc–Bangkok route, the outbound flight departs at 10.35am and arrives in Bangkok at 11.55am. The return flight departs Bangkok at 1.10pm and lands in Phú Quốc at 2.30pm.

As the first full-service carrier to operate the route, SPA offers fares that include a light meal, a 23kg checked baggage allowance, and child fares priced at 75 per cent of the adult fare.

The passenger experience extends from ground to air with hotel check-in services, the Sun Executive Lounge, and a "Resort in the Sky" cabin concept featuring wireless in-flight entertainment (IFE) and a menu inspired by Vietnamese, Asian and European cuisine.

To mark the launch, passengers departing Bangkok between August 8, 2026, and February 8, 2027, will receive complimentary Sun World Hon Thom cable car tickets and discounts of up to 30 per cent on resort stays, dining and leisure experiences across the Sun Group ecosystem in southern Phú Quốc.

Group bookings for two or more passengers made between July 11 and August 10, 2026, will also be eligible for fare discounts of up to 30 per cent.

Through the Sun Signature loyalty programme, passengers can earn points redeemable for award tickets, checked baggage, and seat selection, along with a range of benefits across the Sun Group ecosystem. The programme's two highest membership tiers also include integrated global payment benefits through NCB Bank and Visa, enabling a seamless experience from flight to destination.

Beyond the flight itself, SPA aims to offer passengers an integrated travel experience in Phú Quốc, supported by Sun Group's tourism ecosystem, including the Hon Thom cable car, resorts and entertainment attractions across the island.

As one of Southeast Asia's largest aviation hubs, Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport connects travellers to hundreds of destinations worldwide. The new Bangkok–Phú Quốc route not only strengthens air links between two of the region's leading tourism destinations but also opens Phú Quốc to a broader pool of international travellers transiting through Thailand from South Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Following Bangkok, SPA will continue expanding its network to Malaysia, India, Japan, Russia and Central Asia while increasing its fleet to 32 aircraft by the end of 2026.

Alongside this expansion, the airline has maintained strong operational performance, recording an on-time performance (OTP) rate of 85.71 per cent in the first half of 2026, exceeding the industry average of 75.5 per cent by more than 10 percentage points.

The airline said its continued expansion in network, fleet and operational quality reflects the steady implementation of its "Rise to the World" strategy, with the aim of positioning Phú Quốc as an international aviation hub for Việt Nam and the wider region.