Japan’s Sumitomo Corp. explores industrial park development opportunities in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — Japan's Sumitomo Corporation is exploring opportunities to develop industrial parks in Cần Thơ, potentially helping the Mekong Delta city expand ties with Japanese businesses and improve investment quality.

During a meeting with municipal leaders on August 12, Eita Fujikawa, General Director of Sumitomo Vietnam, said Cần Thơ is an important target in the corporation's industrial park development strategy in southern Việt Nam.

In the short term, the corporation plans to approach the southern market through brokerage activities and cooperation with domestic industrial park developers to gain experience in industrial park development and operations and assess market demand, thereby identifying suitable locations.

In the longer term, Sumitomo aims to directly invest in and develop industrial parks in the southern region, he added.

Lê Công Lý, permanent vice chairman of the Cần Thơ People's Committee, spoke highly of Sumitomo's professional and thorough survey and research process.

He said Cần Thơ has favourable conditions for industrial development, including strong support from local authorities, human resources, industrial park locations and infrastructure that is being upgraded.

Cần Thơ supports Sumitomo's approach and hopes the corporation will expand business connections, helping attract more companies to invest in the city's industrial parks, Lý said.

The cooperation opportunity comes as Cần Thơ seeks to expand its industrial space and improve investment quality. Under the city's adjusted master plan for 2021-30, with a vision to 2050, Cần Thơ aims to develop a large-scale industrial park system and gradually establish industrial parks integrated with urban areas, services and logistics.

The city currently has 15 industrial parks, 10 of which are operational, covering about 1,669ha.

In the first six months of 2026, the parks generated around VNĐ83.7 trillion (US$3.2 billion) in revenue, with industrial production valued at VNĐ77.51 trillion. Their exports reached about $1.11 billion, while budget contributions stood at VNĐ2.23 trillion. The parks provided jobs for more than 97,000 workers.

During 2026-30, Cần Thơ plans to develop 15 additional industrial parks covering about 6,439ha. The city is focusing on attracting investment in high-value-added sectors, including high and clean technology, agro-fishery processing, supporting industries, electronics, renewable energy, mechanical engineering and agricultural equipment manufacturing. — VNA/VNS