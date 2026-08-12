Việt Nam-China semiconductor cooperation gains momentum

BEIJING — Supply chain investment cooperation between Việt Nam and China in the semiconductor industry is highly complementary, according to Gao Jinlong, Chief Engineer at China’s Centre for Promotion of Industrial Internet for Silk Road (CPIIS).

In a recent interview with Việt Nam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Beijing, Gao noted that in high-demand industrial sectors such as complete manufacturing processes, advanced packaging and third-generation semiconductors, the complementary strengths of China and ASEAN members, particularly Việt Nam, in outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT), materials supply and application development have become increasingly prominent.

He said Việt Nam-China cooperation in the semiconductor industry is at a crucial stage, shifting from “discussion” to “implementation”.

According to the engineer, consensus between the two countries’ high-ranking leaders has provided firm political guidance for cooperation. During Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping’s state visit to Việt Nam in April 2025, the two sides issued a joint statement expressing their determination to make science and technology cooperation a new highlight of bilateral ties while exploring cooperation opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and nuclear energy.

In April this year, during the state visit to China by Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, the two countries elevated cooperation from “research and implementation” to “actively promoting cooperation” in smart manufacturing, the digital economy, AI, quantum technology, semiconductors and high-speed railways.

They also agreed to jointly build safe and stable industrial and supply chains and establish a working group on supply chain cooperation.

Regarding human resource development, the 2026 joint statement proposed joint research and development in AI, healthcare, clean energy and digital technology to train high-quality human resources, while expanding scientific and cultural exchanges to promote cooperation between young researchers and industrial personnel from both countries. China also welcomed and encouraged more outstanding Vietnamese students to study in the country.

Gao noted that through the issuance of a draft strategy for semiconductor industry development and its target of becoming a global OSAT hub by 2030,Việt Nam has identified semiconductors as a key national strategic industry.

Meanwhile, China has world-leading OSAT capabilities, with major companies such as JCET and Tongfu Microelectronics.

The two countries’ strengths in OSAT are highly compatible.Việt Nam has advantages in terms of costs and a rapidly growing pool of engineering talent, while China has a well-developed technological system and extensive experience in large-scale industrial production.

The supply chain cooperation working group specified in the 2026 joint statement provides an institutional foundation for investment and cooperation between companies from the two countries in this field, Gao said.

The joint statement also called for research cooperation on critical minerals within the framework of each country’s laws, regulations and industrial policies, opening up opportunities for cooperation in semiconductor raw materials.

Combining Vietnam’s resource advantages in critical minerals, including rare earths, with China’s industrial capacity in materials processing is expected to create a comprehensive cooperation model spanning from raw materials to finished products.

Overall, strong political consensus, clear complementary advantages and practical institutional support have strengthened Việt Nam-China semiconductor cooperation, Gao said.

This has created favourable conditions for high-level institutional arrangements and safeguards, enabling businesses, research institutes and social organisations in both countries to pursue practical cooperation. — VNA/VNS