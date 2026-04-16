HCM City becomes first locality to issue comprehensive digital data strategy

HCM CITY — HCM City has made history as the first locality in Việt Nam to officially promulgate a comprehensive digital data development strategy for the 2026–30 period, with a vision extending to 2035.

The announcement was made during a quarterly review meeting earlier this week, chaired by Trần Lưu Quang, secretary of the municipal Party Committee.

The meeting focused on the progress of Politburo Resolution No. 57 and key government digital projects Nos. 204 and 06.

To fuel this digital evolution, the city has allocated VNĐ12.7 trillion (US$500 million) for 2026, representing 4.2 per cent of total budget expenditure.

Of this amount, more than VNĐ9.5 trillion ($374 million) is dedicated to recurrent spending, while more than VNĐ3.1 trillion ($122 million) is earmarked for investment.

Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the city has already completed 16 out of 44 tasks assigned by the central government and 11 of its own 14 planned tasks for the first quarter.

The city's digital economy is currently on a high-growth trajectory, with a target to contribute at least 30 per cent of the city's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) by the end of 2026.

The city currently hosts 35 business incubators and innovation centres.

Its startup ecosystem ranks among the top five in Southeast Asia.

It is also positioned within the top 110 startup ecosystems globally.

The ecosystem's total value is estimated between $7 billion and $7.5 billion.

The city is home to nearly 30,000 information and communication technology (ICT) companies.

These ICT firms account for 40 per cent of the national total.

The city has piloted the commercialization of 54 technology products.

These pilot projects have successfully attracted nearly VNĐ500 billion ($19.7 million) in investment.

HCM City is also implementing aggressive talent attraction policies. New recruitment processes offer competitive monthly incomes ranging from VNĐ30 million to VNĐ100 million ($1,200–$4,000) for high-level experts, alongside increased autonomy for research organizations.

Strategic initiatives are also underway to develop 12 inter-regional digital technology zones covering 1,000 hectares across the city.

The city is also collaborating with global giants like AMD to bolster the semiconductor and AI industries.

Efforts to streamline administration have seen the dossier digitisation rate reach nearly 88 per cent.

Furthermore, the city has issued more than 12.7 million chip-based ID cards and 8.6 million electronic identification (eID) accounts.

Under the "Digital Literacy for All" movement, it aims for 95 per cent coverage of the VNeID application to ensure that the transition to a digital society is inclusive for all residents. — VNS