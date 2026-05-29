Hà Nội’s iconic bridge reopens after two-month renovation

By Lê Hương

HÀ NỘI — The 120-year-old Long Biên Bridge in Hà Nội reopened on Thursday after nearly two months of renovation work.

Many residents returned to the bridge early in the morning to exercise.

Nguyễn Văn Thương, 78, said he was pleased to be able to walk across the bridge again.

“The weather is cooler today after several extremely hot days and I’m very happy to return to Long Biên Bridge,” he told Việt Nam News.

“It was closed for two months and now the walkways on both sides are better. Broken handrails have been replaced, so I feel safer crossing now.”

Thương said he had crossed the bridge every morning before the renovation. During the closure, he walked around his neighbourhood in Long Biên District instead.

Ngô Thái Hà, 25, said she noticed the newly rebuilt cement lanes for bicycles and motorbikes.

“The road looks stronger with the new cement foundation,” she said.

“There are no more rusty metal parts along the railway.”

More than 80 workers from Hà Hải Railway Joint Stock Company worked in harsh summer conditions to repair damaged sections, reinforce ageing structures and improve safety for pedestrians and vehicles while preserving the bridge’s historic character.

“This repair work mainly focused on the pedestrian lanes on both sides of the bridge, which are also used by motorcycles and bicycles,” said Nguyễn Thanh Phương, deputy director of the company.

Workers were divided into four teams and worked around the clock in three daily shifts, including weekends and public holidays.

Nguyễn Văn Thông of the Long Biên Bridge Maintenance Team added: “All members of the Long Biên Bridge Maintenance Team, together with construction workers, paved asphalt on lanes for non-motorised vehicles, repaired damaged railings and replaced old sections with new installations.

“Recently, the weather has been extremely harsh, with intense heat, heavy rain and strong winds. Despite these challenges, workers made every effort and took advantage of favourable weather conditions to complete the project on schedule."

Train services continued operating throughout the renovation period.

According to Phương, most concrete pouring work was carried out at night to protect workers’ health and minimise traffic disruption.

“Night-time construction is also more convenient for traffic at both ends of the bridge,” he said.

“Since the bridge is narrow, only small vehicles and compact machinery can access the site. Before reopening the bridge to traffic, technical staff conducted a full inspection and assessment to ensure safety.”

Thông said company staff were proud to take part in the restoration and replacement of new railings to ensure safer travel for the public.

Formerly known as Paul Doumer Bridge, Long Biên Bridge was designed and built by Daydé & Pillé between 1899 and 1902.

Over time, many parts of the bridge deteriorated significantly and underwent several rounds of renovation.

Now reopened with stronger and safer structures, the bridge continues to preserve its historic character.

Stretching across the Red River, Long Biên Bridge remains one of Hà Nội’s key transport routes, serving the capital for more than a century. VNS