Work starts on 180MW wind power plant project in Gia Lai Province

GIA LAI— Construction of the Van Canh 2 Wind Power Plant project began in Vân Canh Commune, the central province of Gia Lai, on November 7, in the presence of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc.

The project has a designed capacity of 180MW and a total investment of around VNĐ7.7 trillion ($301 million).

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee Phạm Anh Tuấn stressed that as energy demand for socio-economic development continues to rise, ensuring a stable, safe and sustainable power supply would be of great importance.

The Politburo’s resolutions on strategic orientations for national energy development and energy security had highlighted the need to promote renewable energy sources in tandem with a green and sustainable energy transition, he said.

Following the administrative reorganisation, Gia Lai has gained a broader development space and possesses considerable potential and advantages in wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, according to the chairman. Under the national power development plan and the adjusted Power Development Plan VIII, renewable energy projects in the province are expected to have a combined capacity of about 9,657 MW by 2035.

The province also has more than 100 potential renewable energy projects with a total capacity exceeding 32,000 MW. To date, 85 renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 4,271 MW have entered commercial operation.

The Van Canh 2 Wind Power Plant is scheduled for completion in 2028 and is expected to generate an average of about 623 million kWh of electricity annually. It has been included in the adjusted Power Development Plan VIII and received approval in principle from the provincial administration in accordance with regulations.

According to the provincial leader, the groundbreaking marks the transition of the project from the investment preparation stage to the construction phase, while creating fresh momentum for local socio-economic development.

During construction, the project is expected to stimulate activities in construction, transport, material supply and related services. Once operational, it will add to power generation capacity and contribute to industrial production, GRDP growth and local budget revenue.

The project is also expected to create opportunities for infrastructure and service development, employment and livelihoods for residents in Vân Canh and Canh Liên communes, helping restructure the local economy and improve incomes and living standards.

Gia Lai authorities asked the investor to mobilise sufficient financial, human and equipment resources, select capable contractors, and ensure construction quality, labour safety, environmental protection and compliance with legal regulations. The investor was also requested to coordinate the implementation of grid connection and power transmission facilities.

Đặng Thành Tâm, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation - the investor - said that following Van Canh 2, the company would continue implementing the Van Canh 1 project of a similar scale. VNA/VNS