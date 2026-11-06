Saigon Co.op opens new Co.opmart Pro supermarket in HCM City

HCM CITY — Saigon Co.op on November 6 opened Co.opmart Pro 230 Nguyễn Trãi at the Lancaster Legacy complex in HCM City, introducing a new retail format that combines modern shopping facilities, smart technologies and integrated services.

Located on basement level B1 of the complex at 230 Nguyễn Trãi Street, Cầu Ông Lãnh Ward, the supermarket offers a wide range of essential goods and consumer products across more than 2,000 square metres of self-service retail space. A food court in front of the shopping area brings together food and beverage brands from Saigon Co.op and its partners, offering customers a combined shopping and dining experience.

Developed on the foundation of the Co.opmart brand, Co.opmart Pro is positioned between the traditional Co.opmart supermarket format and the premium Finelife chain. The new model targets urban consumers seeking convenient, modern shopping experiences while retaining Saigon Co.op's customer-oriented service philosophy.

A key feature of Co.opmart Pro 230 Nguyễn Trãi is its pilot application of smart technologies throughout the shopping journey. Platinum-tier customers can use AI-powered smart shopping trolleys to identify products or scan barcodes, automatically update their electronic shopping baskets and track their total purchases in real time.

After selecting their goods, customers can use QR codes generated from their orders to synchronise payment information, helping streamline checkout procedures.

Other facilities include self-checkout counters, sampling robots that introduce products and offer product trials, and AI-powered health measurement stations. The supermarket also integrates Saigon Co.op's Click&Collect service, allowing customers to place orders online and collect their purchases at the store.

Phạm Trung Kiên, general director of Saigon Co.op, said the combination of modern retail space, diverse merchandise, smart technologies and integrated services reflected the retailer's efforts to modernise its business model and meet the increasingly diverse shopping needs of urban consumers.

To celebrate the opening, Saigon Co.op is organising Co.opFest, a three-day experiential festival running from November 6 to 8. Activities include free ice cream for visitors who check in, oversized snack-grabbing games and product experiences involving major brands such as Heineken, Unilever, Coca-Cola and Nestlé. — VNS