Japanese media highlight prospects for stronger Việt Nam-Japan relations

TOKYO — Japanese media have highlighted prospects for stronger Việt Nam-Japan ties ahead of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm’s official visit to Japan from November 8-11, with new cooperation agreements expected in strategic areas including nuclear energy, artificial intelligence (AI) and high-quality human resource development.

The cooperation initiatives under preparation are expected to contribute to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World between the two countries, they said.

Nikkei Asia reported that Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae and General Secretary and President Lâm are expected to discuss a plan to boost new-generation nuclear energy cooperation at their talks slated for November 9.

The two countries are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation to introduce small modular reactor (SMR) technology in Việt Nam from 2040. Japan will help with technology transfer and human resource training to help Việt Nam access advanced nuclear power technologies, the Japanese daily said.

Nikkei Asia noted that Việt Nam is currently the only country in the region to have a bilateral nuclear energy cooperation agreement with Japan, providing a legal basis for the supply of related equipment and materials. The planned SMR cooperation could also pave the way for Japan to resume its involvement in Việt Nam's nuclear power development programme, supporting the Southeast Asian country's long-term energy security and sustainable development.

The two countries are also expected to sign a loan agreement for a high-efficiency combined-cycle gas turbine power plant in southern Việt Nam, which will use both gas and steam turbines to improve power generation efficiency and meet rising energy demand.

A memorandum of understanding on AI research and development is expected to be signed, with Japan supporting Việt Nam’s initiative to train 100 doctoral-level AI experts, Nikkei Asia reported.

These areas of cooperation reflect the two countries' focus on promoting collaboration in strategic technologies, alongside high-quality human resource development and stronger research and innovation capabilities.

Meanwhile, NetIB-News highlighted Vietnam’s economic and technological progress and prospects for expanded bilateral cooperation, citing economic growth of over 8 per cent in 2025 and strong performance in the first half of 2026. It said that bilateral trade exceeded US$50 billion last year, creating a solid foundation for the two countries to expand cooperation.

The article highlighted Việt Nam's shift towards a development model driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as a new basis for cooperation with Japan.

It noted that bilateral ties are expanding beyond trade, investment and industrial production into energy, critical minerals, semiconductors, AI, green transition and human resources development. Japan's strengths in technology, capital and management experience complement Việt Nam's dynamic market, young workforce and international economic integration, creating opportunities for higher-value cooperation.

Cooperation is also deepening across government agencies, localities, businesses, universities and communities, the article said, adding that more than 680,000 Vietnamese people living in Japan serve as an important bridge for exchanges and mutual understanding between the two nations.

Looking ahead, the article underscored the importance of high-level exchanges in 2026, particularly PM Takaichi Sanae's visit to Việt Nam in May, in strengthening political trust and expanding cooperation.

It said the top Vietnamese leader’s upcoming visit will mark a new milestone in translating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World into practical cooperation programmes, towards lifting the bilateral ties to a new level. — VNA/VNS