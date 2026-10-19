Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Denmark, beginning State visit

COPENHAGEN — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm arrived in Copenhagen on Monday (local time), beginning a State visit to Denmark at the invitation of King Frederik X and Queen Mary.

The top Vietnamese leader was accompanied by his spouse, Ngô Phương Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation for the two-day visit.

King Frederik X and Queen Mary presided over the official welcome ceremony at Copenhagen International Airport, greeting the Vietnamese Party leader and President and his spouse at the aircraft stairs.

The Royal Life Guards' band performed a ceremonial salute, followed by a flag salute. Party General Secretary & President Tô Lâm and the Danish King then reviewed the guard of honour before officials from the two sides were introduced.

Following the welcome ceremony, the royal couple joined the Danish royal couple in laying a wreath at a memorial in Copenhagen.

The visit comes as Việt Nam and Denmark mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, established in 1971.

Denmark was among the first Western countries to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam and has remained an important partner over more than five decades.

Bilateral ties have continued to expand, with the two countries establishing a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and a Green Strategic Partnership in 2023.

The visit is expected to strengthen political trust, establish long-term cooperation priorities and further deepen bilateral relations across a range of fields.

It also aims to provide fresh impetus for economic, trade and investment cooperation, as well as collaboration in science and technology and innovation, in line with the development priorities of both countries.

Việt Nam is entering a new phase of development, focusing on a growth model driven by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, alongside green transition and sustainable development. These are areas in which Denmark has considerable strengths.

The two countries have complementary potential to expand cooperation beyond policy and experience-sharing to investment, technological research and development, and high-quality human resource training, creating new products, solutions and drivers of economic growth.

Denmark has emerged as one of the European Union's leading investors in Việt Nam and a prominent Nordic partner in high-quality investment and green development.

Projects undertaken by major Danish companies, particularly in seaports, maritime transport, logistics and green industries, demonstrate the tangible benefits of bilateral cooperation.

Against the backdrop of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the State visit offers an opportunity for both countries to set strategic directions for a new phase of development and further elevate their partnership.

The two sides aim to build on their longstanding friendship, political trust and fruitful cooperation to make Việt Nam–Denmark relations a model of cooperation between Việt Nam and a Nordic partner. — VNS