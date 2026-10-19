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Home Politics & Law

General Secretary, President Tô Lâm lays wreath at Danish Heroes' Memorial

October 19, 2026 - 18:53
The memorial pays tribute to those who have participated in, contributed to and sacrificed their lives while carrying out Denmark’s international missions since 1948.
Party chief & President Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, accompanied by King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark laid a wreath at the Monument for Denmark's International Effort Since 1948 (Danish Heroes' Memorial) in the Kastellet fortress in Copenhagen on October 19. — VNA/VNS Photo

COPENHAGEN — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, together with King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark, laid a wreath at the Monument for Denmark's International Effort Since 1948 (Danish Heroes' Memorial) in the Kastellet fortress in Copenhagen on Monday morning (local time), as part of the former’s state visit to the European country.

The memorial pays tribute to those who have participated in, contributed to and sacrificed their lives while carrying out Denmark’s international missions since 1948.

At the memorial site, General Secretary and President Lâm, and King Frederik X reviewed the guard of honour. Following the solemn wreath-laying ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse, Madam Ly, together with King Frederik X and Queen Mary, observed a minute of silence in memory of those who lost their lives while serving on Denmark’s international missions.

In 2007, the Danish Government decided to build the Danish Heroes' Memorial to honour the contributions and sacrifices of military personnel, police officers and civil servants who have taken part in international missions since 1948.

The memorial, inaugurated in 2011 and built mainly of granite, serves as a venue for commemorative and wreath-laying ceremonies held by the Danish Royal Family, Government and armed forces. It is also open to the public to visit and pay tribute to those who have contributed to international peace, security and humanitarian relief efforts. — VNA/VNS

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