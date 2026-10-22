Greening Hà Nội's streets

Hà Nội is introducing greenery at bus stops, underpasses and bridges to make the capital greener, cooler and more beautiful. The pilot projects have won praise from residents as the city works towards expanding its green space.
German professor Erich Johann Lejeune, Founder of Heart for Heart Foundation for Life, presented a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) system and two cardiac ultrasound machines, donated by Heart for Heart Foundation to the Đà Nẵng General Hospital on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the co-operation in the region.
There’s a new bridge taking shape spanning HCM City’s Sài Gòn River. The 720 metre leaf-shaped pedestrian crossing will Bạch Đằng Wharf with the Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area when it opens in time for Lunar New Year.
Choi Chang Young, a 52-year-old South Korean student holding two bachelor’s degrees and decades of executive leadership experience, has embarked on a new academic chapter by enrolling in the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at the HCM City Open University (HCMCOU).
Although the Vietnamese Government has implemented various support policies, the scale and complexity of Agent Orange's consequences also require the involvement of the business community, social organisations and international partners.