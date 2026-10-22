Bridge takes shape

There’s a new bridge taking shape spanning HCM City’s Sài Gòn River. The 720 metre leaf-shaped pedestrian crossing will Bạch Đằng Wharf with the Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area when it opens in time for Lunar New Year.
Choi Chang Young, a 52-year-old South Korean student holding two bachelor’s degrees and decades of executive leadership experience, has embarked on a new academic chapter by enrolling in the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at the HCM City Open University (HCMCOU).
Although the Vietnamese Government has implemented various support policies, the scale and complexity of Agent Orange's consequences also require the involvement of the business community, social organisations and international partners.
Thiên Định Palace stands at the highest point of King Khải Định’s Tomb and forms its centrepiece. Built between 1920 and 1931, the tomb lies on the slopes of Châu Chữ Mountain in Thủy Xuân Ward, Huế City.