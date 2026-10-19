HCM City seeks stronger innovation ties with France

HCM CITY — International co-operation is particularly important to HCM City as it enters a new stage of development and shifts towards a growth model based more on knowledge, technology, innovation and a skilled workforce.

As one of Việt Nam’s major centres for the economy, science, technology and innovation, the city sees these fields as key drivers of productivity and competitiveness, the creation of new value and sustainable development.

Trần Trọng Tuyên, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Science and Technology, said the city was working to build an open innovation ecosystem and strengthen links among the State, businesses, universities, research institutes and organisations that support innovation.

Businesses play a central role in technological innovation, while universities and research institutes provide knowledge and technology. State agencies are responsible for refining mechanisms and policies and creating favourable conditions for these resources to be connected and used effectively.

The city is giving particular attention to developing and applying foundational and strategic technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), medical and construction technologies, and solutions to support digital transformation, industrial development and efforts to address urban challenges.

“The city wants research results to go beyond laboratories and scientific publications. They need to be transferred, commercialised and applied effectively in production, business and social life,” Tuyên said.

The city’s efforts are in line with Resolution No. 57, which aims to drive breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, and lay a strong foundation for the country’s development in the new era.

France offers potential for closer co-operation

France has strong capabilities in science and technology, higher education, applied research and the development of innovative businesses – areas with considerable potential for closer co-operation with HCM City.

France-Vietnam Forward, an initiative driven by La French Tech, also offers an opportunity to put technology start-ups and entrepreneurs at the heart of bilateral co-operation.

Innovation featured prominently during President Tô Lâm’s recent visit to France. It was highlighted in the Joint Declaration on accelerating the implementation of the Việt Nam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and Tô Lâm’s programme included visits to the Paris-Saclay science and technology cluster and the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA).

France, ranked 13th in the 2026 Global Innovation Index, is a global technology leader. Its innovation ecosystem includes 55 competitiveness clusters that bring together businesses, research institutions and training centres, as well as the French Tech network. French Tech Vietnam is a member of the network and a key partner in the event.

Linking France’s science, technology and innovation ecosystem with HCM City’s will create more opportunities for practical co-operation, from joint research, technology transfer and new product development to investment partnerships and expanded market access for businesses in both countries.

“The city hopes to strengthen connections between French technology companies and businesses, universities, research institutes and innovation centres in HCM City. These links could lead to specific, feasible projects that can be scaled up and deliver tangible economic and social benefits,” Tuyên said.

He added that co-operation among businesses, universities and research institutes should be stepped up, with training more closely aligned with practical needs, greater exchanges of experts and knowledge, and more opportunities for young people to participate directly in research, development and innovation.

Earlier, France-Vietnam Forward 2026, which was co-organised in HCM City on Thursday by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (CCIFV), La French Tech Vietnam, the Embassy of France in Vietnam Business France and Les Conseillers du Commerce extérieur de la France (CCE), provided a platform for building connections and advancing practical collaboration opportunities, broadening bilateral cooperation to encompass technology, innovation, business development and talent.

The event brought together more than 600 delegates and participants from diplomatic missions, businesses, start-ups, investment firms, universities and the next generation of talent.

Building on the connections fostered by French Tech Summit Vietnam 2025, this year’s event has expanded in scale and scope, bringing technology, innovation, business development and talent development together under one forum.

Experts and businesses discussed the application of technology in five areas of transport, industry, construction, healthcare and financial technology (FinTech). Topics included the future of rail infrastructure, industrial transformation, sustainable construction, digital health and financial technology, highlighting the potential of innovation to address specific development needs.

“Businesses need more than one-off meetings. They need a platform where they can identify the right partners, access technology and resources, and explore practical opportunities for collaboration. France-Vietnam Forward was created with this in mind, bringing innovation, business and talent development together in one space,” said Thibaut Giroux, chairman of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam (CCIFV).

Alongside the technology forum, the Job and Education Fair focuses on another important aspect of economic co-operation: matching businesses’ workforce needs with people’s skills, career aspirations and learning opportunities.

Earlier in April, the French Embassy and the National Innovation Centre signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen co-operation between France and Việt Nam in innovative sectors.

The aim is to bring stakeholders from both countries’ innovation ecosystems together to discuss shared priorities, including artificial intelligence, the green transition, business digitalisation, FinTech and quantum technologies. — VNS