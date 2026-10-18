Vinamilk maintains National Brand status for 18th consecutive year

HÀ NỘI — Vinamilk was among the businesses honoured at the 10th Vietnam National Brand programme on October 16, with 12 product lines representing hundreds of stock-keeping units (SKUs) recognised for the company’s 18th consecutive year.

The ceremony, held at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, marked another milestone for the dairy producer, whose products have maintained National Brand status across nine selection cycles.

The 12 recognised product lines include Dielac and Optimum infant formula, Vinamilk Sure Prevent Gold for older adults, Sure Diacerna for people with diabetes, Vinamilk 100% fresh milk, Ông Thọ sweetened condensed milk, Ngôi Sao Phương Nam sweetened creamer, Probi probiotic drinking yoghurt, Vinamilk Green Farm high-protein, low-fat dairy products, SuSu drinking yoghurt, Vinamilk yoghurt and Vinamilk plant-based milk.

Nguyễn Quang Trí, Vinamilk’s executive marketing director, said the recognition acknowledged the company’s efforts over the past 50 years to improve product quality, innovate and build brand credibility.

He said it would also encourage the company to continue earning the trust of domestic and international consumers.

“Consumers’ trust is a brand’s greatest asset. That trust does not come from an award alone, but is built through product quality, innovation and positive experiences accumulated across generations,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, businesses recognised under the National Brand programme generated combined revenue of more than VNĐ2.5 quadrillion in 2025, with exports exceeding VNĐ262 trillion. They contributed more than VNĐ133 trillion to the State budget and provided jobs for over 760,000 people.

Brand Finance valued Việt Nam’s national brand at US$462.279 billion in 2026, up 45.14 per cent from 2020, placing the country 32nd among 193 economies assessed.

Vinamilk was the only Vietnamese company listed among the world’s 10 most valuable dairy brands in Brand Finance’s 2026 ranking. Its products are now sold in 67 countries and territories, with cumulative export revenue exceeding $3.9 billion.

Innovation takes centre stage

This year’s National Brand programme increased the weighting for innovation from 180 to 300 points, accounting for 30 per cent of the total assessment score.

The adjustment reflects the growing importance of research and development, technology adoption, digital transformation and continuous innovation in strengthening business competitiveness.

For Vinamilk, the company said, its product portfolio reflects a long-term effort to raise standards across production and product development.

Mai Kiều Liên, Vinamilk’s general director, has repeatedly stressed the importance of applying the world’s highest standards throughout the company’s development.

In the early 1990s, when Việt Nam’s dairy farming industry was still small, Vinamilk set a goal of developing a domestic supply of fresh milk. It has since expanded and upgraded its raw-milk production facilities to meet international standards.

The company now operates 15 farms, including 13 certified to Global S.L.P. and ISO 9001:2015 standards, and two meeting EU Organic standards.

Product development has also been a focus. Vinamilk said it was among the first companies in Việt Nam to introduce infant formula containing six human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), nutrients found in breast milk that support infant gut and immune health, when four- to five-HMO formulas were common in the domestic market.

Its Optimum range subsequently introduced a formula combining A2 protein, six HMOs, milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) and DHA. The company said these nutrients were designed to support the brain-gut-immune axis in children.

Optimum A2 Pro+ received the award for Best Dairy Product for Children at the World Dairy Innovation Awards 2026.

Vinamilk said maintaining National Brand status for 18 consecutive years was not only recognition of past achievements but also an incentive to continue investing in quality, research and development, technology and international expansion. — VNS