PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards honour outstanding developers across nearly 80 categories

HCM CITY — The 12th PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards honoured the country’s finest developers, projects and designs across nearly 80 categories at a gala ceremony in HCM City on October 16.

The awards covered a broad range of segments, including mega townships, industrial parks, condominiums, housing and commercial spaces. They also recognised developments designed for first-home buyers, younger residents and multigenerational households, reflecting the sector’s growing focus on diverse housing needs and lifestyles.

Gamuda Land Vietnam won the top accolade, Best Developer, alongside awards for Best Condo Developer and Sustainable Township Developer. Its winning projects included Central Park, Norton and eNesta.

VSIP JV was named Best Integrated Developer, with SunCasa Villa also recognised, while SJ Group received Best Township Developer for its Vista Nam An Khanh project.

Keppel Vietnam won Best Luxury Developer. Keppel Vietnam and Khang Dien jointly received an award for Gladia Heights, while Keppel Vietnam, Phu Long Real Estate Corporation and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam shared recognition for Celesta Gold.

Phu Cuong Group was named Best Multi Sector Developer, with Phu Cuong Phu Quy and Riverton also winning awards. IMG Investment JSC received Best Industrial Developer, alongside awards for Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port by IMG Phuoc Dong JSC.

An Thinh Group Joint Stock Company secured Best Housing Developer, while its Legacy Nexus project won Best Housing Development (Vietnam).

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) was named Best Sustainable Developer and Social Impact Champion.

Dicera Holdings won Best Lifestyle Developer, with The Collection 688 also recognised. Entiz Investment JSC took Best Community Developer, with project Entiz The Fusion winning multiple titles.

Nguyen Tan Danh, chairman of Filmore Real Estate Development Corporation, received the Rising Star award, the evening’s sole individual honour.

Thien Duong, general director of GroupGSA Vietnam, chaired the independent judging panel. The judging process was supervised by HLB, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms, to ensure credibility, fairness and transparency.

Duong said the awards reflected a shift in Việt Nam’s property market towards sustainability, nature-integrated design and community wellbeing.

“It is evident that the Vietnamese property market is now being designed and delivered around sustainability, biophilic principles, community wellbeing, and thoughtful ecological integration,” he said. “Developers are clearly no longer competing on scale alone, but on environmental responsibility, liveability, and long-term performance.”

He added that this year’s winners were tech-savvy, environmentally conscious and people-focused, setting higher standards for the sector through their design quality and commitment to sustainable development.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said the awards covered a broad range of property asset classes, from mega townships and industrial parks to boutique condominiums, affordable housing, office interiors and masterplan design.

“With nearly 80 categories, this year's Vietnam Property Awards covers the full spectrum of asset classes,” Kay said. “Such healthy competition signals increasing sophistication across all segments, while ESG compliance and long-term asset performance drive decision-making.”

He added that the winners demonstrated the sector’s increasingly disciplined and forward-looking approach to development.

Eligible winners from Việt Nam may advance to the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 11, where they will compete for regional titles. — VNS