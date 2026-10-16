MoF's firms report strong growth in nine-month

HÀ NỘI — State-owned groups and corporations represented by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) recorded combined revenue of more than VNĐ2 quadrillion (US$79.5 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, up 28.7 per cent year-on-year, while consolidated profit before tax reached nearly VNĐ160 trillion, equivalent to 140.3 per cent of the full-year target.

The results were reported at an expanded meeting of the Ministry of Finance's Party Committee Standing Board on October 15, chaired by Minister Ngô Văn Tuấn, to review third-quarter and nine-month performance and set priorities for the final quarter.

According to the report, the groups, corporations and enterprises generally maintained growth momentum, kept revenue and profit targets on track and fulfilled their assigned political tasks.

Consolidated revenue reached 88.9 per cent of the annual plan, while profit before tax exceeded the full-year target. Of 45 reported output indicators, 36 had achieved between 70 per cent and 90 per cent of their annual targets, while three had reached more than 90 per cent.

The enterprises continued to mobilise resources for key national projects, with implementation generally proceeding according to schedule.

Projects highlighted included Quang Trach 1 Thermal Power Plant, Quang Trach 2 LNG power plant, the expansion of Tri An Hydropower Plant, Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant, Long Thanh International Airport and Terminal 2 at Noi Bai International Airport.

The enterprises also continued to carry out their assigned political tasks. Of 967 tasks assigned, 929 had been completed, representing a completion rate of 96 per cent. The remaining 38 were still within their prescribed deadlines, with no overdue tasks reported.

Of 105 recommendations falling under the ministry's authority, 89 had been addressed or had an established legal basis for implementation.

In implementing Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, most enterprises had issued action programmes, established steering committees and designated specialised personnel.

The report noted that science and technology was increasingly being integrated into core production and business activities, rather than being used solely for management and operational support.

Beyond the performance of enterprises under its ownership representation, the ministry reported that State budget revenue reached nearly VNĐ2.2 quadrillion in the first nine months, equivalent to 86.5 per cent of the annual estimate and up 12.1 per cent year-on-year.

Public investment disbursement was estimated at nearly VNĐ643 trillion, representing 62.9 per cent of the full-year plan.

For the fourth quarter, the ministry will continue reviewing 2026 targets and implement stronger measures for indicators with low completion rates. It will also step up efforts to increase budget revenue and accelerate public investment disbursement.

For enterprises under its ownership representation, priorities include improving capital efficiency, speeding up investment projects, narrowing gaps in corporate governance and scientific and technological capabilities, and promoting innovation to unlock resources and improve production and business performance. — BIZHUB/VNS