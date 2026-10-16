SABECO launches 2026 award to honour community contributors

HÀ NỘI — Saigon Beer–Alcohol–Beverage Corporation (SABECO), in collaboration with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and Đại đoàn kết Newspaper, on Friday launched the 2026 Ambassadors of National Progress Award, recognising individuals whose contributions are helping create positive change in communities across Việt Nam.

Building on the public response to its inaugural edition in 2025, the award will expand its reach this year, with a stronger focus on younger generations, the introduction of SMS voting and an enhanced evaluation process to promote transparency, objectivity and public participation.

The 2026 edition comes as Việt Nam pursues its development goals in a new era, with people, knowledge and creativity playing an increasingly important role in driving national progress.

Through the awards, organisers aim to discover and honour individuals whose initiatives and actions are making a meaningful difference, while inspiring a broader spirit of contribution and a shared ambition to shape the country’s future.

It celebrates the perseverance and community spirit that underpin Vietnamese society, alongside ingenuity, curiosity and a willingness to learn, adapt and explore new approaches.

This year, the programme will broaden its scope to recognise contributions from different generations and fields. Alongside individuals with established records of community impact, it will provide greater opportunities for younger contributors and emerging initiatives in areas such as technology, agricultural applications, design, materials and traditional crafts.

The expanded scope reflects the diverse ways in which people can help address local challenges and contribute to development, from applying new technologies to creating innovative solutions and preserving traditional skills.

The award also aims to bring greater public attention to individuals whose contributions may not yet be widely known. By sharing their initiatives and personal stories with audiences nationwide, the programme seeks to inspire others and encourage more people to take an active role in community development.

Tan Teck Chuan Lester, General Director of SABECO, said the award reflected the many ways people across Việt Nam were contributing to the country’s progress.

“What continues to inspire us about Việt Nam is the way people keep moving forward - with perseverance and a strong commitment to community, but also with ingenuity, curiosity and an openness to learn, adapt and try new ways,” he said.

He noted that younger generations were bringing fresh ideas and new approaches to creating positive change, adding that the award aimed to give these efforts greater recognition and demonstrate how progress could come from different generations, fields and communities.

As the company has grown alongside Việt Nam over generations, SABECO remains committed to contributing to the country’s development under its 'Việt Nam Together, Thrive as One' spirit, he said.

Connecting grassroots initiatives with nationwide recognition

Under the programme, VFF chapters across all 34 provinces and centrally governed cities will nominate individuals who have made meaningful contributions to their local communities.

The nomination period will run from October to December 2026, covering six categories: vocational training, environmental sustainability, community development, technology and science for communities, balanced lifestyle and community wellbeing, and arts and culture for communities.

A total of 150 nominees will be selected to advance to the public voting stage, giving their stories and achievements greater visibility nationwide.

To make participation more accessible, this year’s award will introduce SMS voting alongside voting through the programme’s microsite. The 15 outstanding honourees will be selected through an evaluation process in which the selection committee’s assessment accounts for 70 per cent of the results, while public voting accounts for the remaining 30 per cent.

Cao Xuân Thảo, Vice Chairman of the VFF Central Committee, said the award had meaningful social value by recognising individuals whose contributions were creating positive change in communities nationwide.

"The programme could help bring inspiring role models closer to the public, spread a spirit of contribution and encourage more people to participate in the country’s shared progress, Thảo said, calling on communities to nominate and support individuals making a difference.".

Trương Thanh Trung, editor-in-chief of Đại đoàn kết Newspaper, said discovering and honouring positive role models who strengthened national unity had always been an important part of the newspaper’s mission.

Expanding the programme across all 34 provinces and centrally governed cities would enable the organisers to identify and share more inspiring stories from grassroots communities, bringing them to audiences nationwide, he said.

Working with VFF chapters at all levels, the newspaper would uphold objectivity, fairness and professional standards throughout the nomination and evaluation process, ensuring that each honouree could serve as a source of pride for their community and an inspiration for national development, he added.

First introduced in 2025 as part of SABECO’s celebration of its 150-year brewing heritage, the Ambassadors of National Progress Award is intended to become a long-term platform for recognising individuals who contribute to the development of their communities and the nation.

By connecting individuals, communities and partners through stories of positive change, the programme seeks to highlight local initiatives and achievements, encourage broader participation and reinforce the belief that everyone can play a role in shaping Việt Nam’s future.

Through the award, SABECO aims to continue growing alongside the country while recognising the perseverance, ingenuity and openness to new ideas that help communities thrive. — VNS