Eximbank shareholders approve board expansion, changes to foreign ownership rules

HÀ NỘI — Shareholders of Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank) have approved the election of an additional board member and amendments to the bank’s foreign ownership provisions at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on October 14.

The decisions form part of the bank’s corporate governance roadmap under its 2026–2030 development strategy, approved at the annual general meeting in April.

Under the framework, Eximbank aims to develop an independent, professional governance model that complies with Vietnamese law and incorporates international governance practices.

Board expanded to seven members

Following the EGM held on July 24, shareholders approved the election of an additional director to the bank’s eighth-term Board of Directors (2025–2030), increasing its membership from six to seven.

The new director is Phạm Thị Huyền Trang, the bank’s chief executive officer. The State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) approved her proposed appointment to the board in July, in line with the bank’s previously announced governance roadmap.

Her election follows the criteria set out in the bank’s corporate governance framework, which emphasises a diversity of experience, expertise and perspectives in areas including strategy, banking and finance, risk management, auditing, technology and human resources.

Foreign ownership cap removed

Shareholders also approved amendments to the provisions governing foreign share ownership and the corresponding articles of the bank’s charter.

Under the amendments, Eximbank has removed the 6 per cent cap on aggregate foreign ownership of its charter capital previously stipulated in the charter. Foreign ownership will instead be subject to the maximum limit permitted under applicable law.

The change could provide the bank with greater scope to attract international investors, particularly those with financial resources, corporate governance experience and a long-term investment outlook.

Focus on corporate governance

“Strengthening Eximbank’s corporate governance model is essential to developing the bank in line with international standards,” said Nguyễn Lê Quốc Anh, chairman of Eximbank’s Board of Directors.

“2026 lays the foundation for the bank’s transformation and development. Strengthening the board is not simply a matter of increasing the number of directors, but of building a leadership team with extensive experience and expertise across the financial sector, full independence and, above all, a strong sense of responsibility towards depositors, customers, employees and, ultimately, shareholders,” he said.

“As Việt Nam becomes increasingly integrated into international financial markets, Eximbank is progressively enhancing its governance and operations to improve transparency and professionalism, safeguard depositors’ funds, create value for customers and employees, and contribute to the development of a stable and growing Vietnamese economy,” Anh added.

The resolutions adopted at the meeting further advance Eximbank’s strategy implementation and development roadmap, enabling the bank to contribute progressively to the foundations of Việt Nam’s sustainable economic development.-VNS