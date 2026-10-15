Smart Banking 2026 to open next week in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Smart Banking 2026 conference and exhibition will take place on October 22, 2026 in Hà Nội, bringing together over 1,000 delegates, more than 40 industry-leading speakers and over 50 technology companies and exhibitors from both Việt Nam and abroad.

Under the theme ‘Shaping a New Era for Banking: AI-Driven Innovation, Customer Trust, and Digital Resilience’, the 7th annual high-level banking conference and exhibition will feature a plenary session and three thematic tracks exploring key strategies to shape the future of the banking industry.

The conference will feature three thematic tracks: ‘Building an AI-First Bank: From Operational Optimisation to Comprehensive Enterprise Transformation’, focusing on AI integration; ‘Trusted Digital Banking: Advancing Payments and Fraud Prevention’, exploring digital trust and security; and ‘Smart Banking Security: Strengthening Cybersecurity and Resilience’, addressing cybersecurity and operational resilience.

Running concurrently with the conference is an exhibition showcasing technology for the finance and banking sector. It features more than 40 reputable domestic and international technology solution providers, including StreamCube, Viettel Cyber ​​Security, FPT, GreenNode, EmbedIT, Lenovo and Samsung.

In addition to the conference, the event will include the ‘DF Cyber ​​Defense 2026’ proactive cybersecurity exercise and an AI Hackathon.

The event is held by the State Bank of Vietnam, the Vietnam Banks’ Association and the IEC Group, with an aim to implement Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on establishing science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation as the decisive drivers of Việt Nam's socio-economic development . — BIZHUB/VNS