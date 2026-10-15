HCM City summit helps SMEs enter high-quality HoReCa supply chains

HCM CITY — A HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafés or Catering) Connect Summit was held in HCM City on Thursday, serving as a forum to help domestic businesses meet high-quality supply standards and connect HORECA operators with suitable suppliers.

The event was co-organised by the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), the Central and Eastern European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (CEEC), and MQL Sustainable Tourism Services Co., Ltd.

It aimed to connect businesses with suitable partners, creating conditions for Vietnamese goods to integrate into high-quality domestic supply chains while gradually expanding into the international HORECA network.

HORECA channel is known as the professional food service channel, where food products are purchased for professional preparation and create experiences for the end customer.

Lê Anh Hoàng, deputy director of the ITPC, said the HORECA market in Việt Nam is experiencing strong growth and is expanding to many localities with potential in tourism and services.

The deputy noted that it is also becoming a major and promising distribution channel, alongside traditional retail and e-commerce, for Vietnamese businesses across various sectors.

Experts at the summit provided insights into the HORECA sector in the Vietnamese market, saying that Vietnamese SMEs can succeed in the HORECA supply chain by targeting customer segments that match their capabilities.

They suggested that SMEs study and understand the specific needs and economic challenges of each customer segment, along with focus on overall quality, consistent supply, and efficient service to retain clients and ensure long-term growth, instead of competing only on price. — VNS