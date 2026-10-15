Tây Ninh must strive for 10.5 per cent GRDP growth for 2026: Standing Deputy PM

TÂY NINH — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc urged the southern province of Tây Ninh to sustain its growth momentum and aim for the upper end of its 10.5 per cent target for 2026 GRDP growth during a working session with local authorities on Thursday.

Tây Ninh was asked to adopt concerted measures through year-end to meet its socio-economic targets for 2026 and beyond as fully as possible. The effort should be guided by clear roles, tasks, timelines, responsibilities and authority.

Industry and construction should be the top priority, with officials identifying specific factories that can raise output and projects that can start operating in the fourth quarter, Túc said.

He told the province to speed up public capital disbursement, tackle difficulties facing firms and boost production and trade. He also called for putting surplus houses and land left by administrative restructuring into effective use, settling outstanding issues, and focusing on logistics and border gate economy while capitalising on local advantages.

Lê Văn Hẳn, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Tây Ninh’s GRDP grew 10.3 per cent in the first nine months of 2026, the fastest in the southern region and 10th among the country’s 34 cities and provinces. Of which, industry and construction expanded 14 per cent, trade and services 8.49 per cent, and agriculture, forestry and fisheries 3.23 per cent.

Through year-end, Tây Ninh will manage growth in line with its scenario, tie leaders’ responsibilities to outcomes and strive to disburse 100 per cent of its public investment plan. It will also clear obstacles and speed up key transport projects, including HCM City Ring Road 4, the Tân An-Bình Hiệp and Long An-Tân Ninh roads.

Tây Ninh will push growth drivers across industry, trade, services, logistics, tourism, border gate economy and high-tech agriculture, while improving the business climate, developing the private sector, helping firms clear obstacles and stepping up science, technology and digital transformation. It aims to tackle at least half of the “major challenges” it has identified for 2026 while safeguarding social welfare, national defence and security.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoàng Minh said funding disbursement for science and technology in the province remains slow and urged local authorities to speed it up. The province should also assign capable personnel responsible for science and technology at the local level, he said.

On unmanned vehicles, Minh backed a plan to make Tây Ninh a launch site, but called for further study to clarify relevant aspects, ensure coordination and assess investment effectiveness.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Lương Hoàng Thái said Tây Ninh’s growth remains heavily dependent on foreign-invested firms. He urged more attention to sustainable growth drivers, including consumption.

In energy, he said the province should start by studying and designing specific mechanisms suited to local conditions to create new momentum for growth. — VNA/VNS