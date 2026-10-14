SBV approves Techcombank capital increase to $4.1 billion, highest in the banking sector

HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Vietnam on October 13 approved a plan by Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) to increase its charter capital by up to VNĐ35.7 trillion (US$1.4 billion), potentially taking it to nearly VNĐ106.6 trillion ($4.1 billion), the highest among Vietnamese banks.

The plan covers two share issuance programmes, including a stock dividend payment to existing shareholders worth VNĐ35.4 trillion and an employee stock ownership plan worth VNĐ299.8 billion, Techcombank said.

According to the bank, the capital increase would strengthen its long-term financial base and support its next phase of growth, including further investment in technology and data capabilities while maintaining a solid capital buffer as operations expand.

Stock dividends would allow shareholders to remain invested in the bank's long-term growth while enabling Techcombank to retain resources for reinvestment, the bank said.

It also plans to continue allocating capital selectively to businesses where it has competitive advantages and can generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, while maintaining asset quality and capital safety.

Techcombank reported pre-tax profit of VNĐ18.5 trillion, up 22.5 per cent from a year earlier.

Among Việt Nam's 20 banks with the highest contributions to the state budget, Techcombank ranks first among private lenders with a contribution of nearly VNĐ11 trillion in 2025.

Techcombank was also named Vietnam's Best Bank for 2026 by Euromoney for the sixth consecutive year. It was the only Vietnamese bank to receive awards for best bank in the country from Euromoney, FinanceAsia and Global Finance for the third consecutive year. — VNS