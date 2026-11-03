Beach City urges European investment in aerospace manufacturing

|Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park is designed as a destination for investment in hi-tech industries, semiconductor & AI, 'green' energy and smart manufacture projects. VNS Photo Công Thành
ĐÀ NẴNG – Đà Nẵng's aviation sector is poised for a boost this December as aerospace manufacturer ASCO Industries arrives to survey a potential factory site at the Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park. The field survey will lay the groundwork for a new manufacturing facility dedicated to aerospace accessories and structural components.
The proposed 6,000-square-metre facility represents an initial investment of US$20 million, following an agreement signed with the Đà Nẵng Specific Economic Zone Authority (DSEZA) in July 2026.
A source from the city’s people’s committee unveiled that the European aerospace manufacturer plans to discuss with DSEZA the construction schedule and operation of the factory in 2027.
|The Sunshine Aerospace Components Factory of the US firm Universal Alloy Corporation (UAC) has been put into operation at Đà Nẵng City's Hi-Tech Park. The city has been calling for investment in aerospace industries from European partners. VNS Photo Công Thành
Two other aerospace components manufacturing factories – the $170 million Sunshine Aerospace Components Factory of the US firm Universal Alloy Corporation (UAC) and the KP Vina Aircraft component factory of KP Aerospace Việt Nam, a subsidiary of South Korea’s KP Aero Industries – had already been put into operation and exported to the world market.
Earlier this year, the Korean investor, in co-operation with the Đà Nẵng University of Science and Technology, also funded a lab on aviation industries.
The university has made history as Đà Nẵng’s first educational institution to launch specialised human resource training programmes for the aviation industry.
|A delegation from Đà Nẵng City's People's Committee pays a working visit at the KP Vina Aircraft component factory of KP Aerospace Việt Nam in Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park. Photo courtesy of KP VINA
In 2025, KP Aerospace Việt Nam achieved a historic milestone by delivering its first shipment of major wing structures for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, marking the first time these advanced wide-body aircraft components were manufactured entirely within Việt Nam.
Đà Nẵng authorities have proposed a US$10 billion public-private investment plan to transform the regional Chu Lai International Airport into a 4F-class global hub, aiming to accommodate surging tourism, investment, and logistics demands through 2050.
The Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park has successfully attracted 33 investment projects totalling US$1.17 billion in registered capital, a portfolio that includes 13 high-profile Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects. VNS