Beach City urges European investment in aerospace manufacturing

ĐÀ NẴNG – Đà Nẵng's aviation sector is poised for a boost this December as aerospace manufacturer ASCO Industries arrives to survey a potential factory site at the Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park. The field survey will lay the groundwork for a new manufacturing facility dedicated to aerospace accessories and structural components.

The proposed 6,000-square-metre facility represents an initial investment of US$20 million, following an agreement signed with the Đà Nẵng Specific Economic Zone Authority (DSEZA) in July 2026.

A source from the city’s people’s committee unveiled that the European aerospace manufacturer plans to discuss with DSEZA the construction schedule and operation of the factory in 2027.

Two other aerospace components manufacturing factories – the $170 million Sunshine Aerospace Components Factory of the US firm Universal Alloy Corporation (UAC) and the KP Vina Aircraft component factory of KP Aerospace Việt Nam, a subsidiary of South Korea’s KP Aero Industries – had already been put into operation and exported to the world market.

Earlier this year, the Korean investor, in co-operation with the Đà Nẵng University of Science and Technology, also funded a lab on aviation industries.

The university has made history as Đà Nẵng’s first educational institution to launch specialised human resource training programmes for the aviation industry.

In 2025, KP Aerospace Việt Nam achieved a historic milestone by delivering its first shipment of major wing structures for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, marking the first time these advanced wide-body aircraft components were manufactured entirely within Việt Nam.

Đà Nẵng authorities have proposed a US$10 billion public-private investment plan to transform the regional Chu Lai International Airport into a 4F-class global hub, aiming to accommodate surging tourism, investment, and logistics demands through 2050.

The Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park has successfully attracted 33 investment projects totalling US$1.17 billion in registered capital, a portfolio that includes 13 high-profile Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects. VNS