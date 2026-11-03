Registered business capital surges 34.3 per cent in 10 months despite fewer new firms

HÀ NỘI — Registered capital from newly established businesses rose 34.3 per cent year-on-year to more than VNĐ2.1 quadrillion (US$82.7 billion) in the first 10 months of 2026, highlighting an expansion in investment despite a slight decline in the number of new enterprises, according to the National Statistics Office.

The country recorded nearly 162,300 newly established businesses during the January-October period, down 0.4 per cent from a year earlier, while registered employment fell 17.4 per cent to around 799,400 workers.

Average registered capital per new business increased 34.8 per cent to VNĐ13.2 billion.

Including additional capital registered by existing businesses, total capital injected into the economy reached nearly VNĐ5.8 quadrillion over the same period, up 11.6 per cent year-on-year.

In October alone, nearly 12,600 businesses were newly established, up 8.7 per cent, with combined registered capital of almost VNĐ254.8 trillion, up 45 per cent, and registered employment of approximately 66,300 workers, down 12.1 per cent.

Year-on-year, the number of newly established businesses fell 29.9 per cent, but their registered capital increased 47.7 per cent.

Average registered capital per new enterprise reached VNĐ20.2 billion in October, up 33.3 per cent from the previous month and 110.6 per cent from the same period last year.

In addition, nearly 11,100 businesses resumed operations in October, up 27.4 per cent month-on-month but down 4.2 per cent year-on-year.

Business exits rise

Alongside new business registrations, the market continued to see substantial business withdrawals.

Nearly 81,400 businesses resumed operations in the first 10 months, down 12.5 per cent year-on-year. Combined with newly established firms, the number of businesses entering or returning to the market totalled 243,600 in the 10-month period, down 4.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, nearly 92,000 businesses temporarily suspended operations, down 12.7 per cent year-on-year. More than 33,700 businesses ceased operations while awaiting dissolution procedures, a decrease of 42.3 per cent.

However, nearly 56,300 businesses completed dissolution procedures, surging 109.8 per cent from the same period last year. The increase comes as the tax authorities are hastening efforts to clean up tax data for taxpayers who have ceased operations without completing tax code closure procedures, or who are no longer operating at their registered addresses.

Wholesale and retail trade and motor vehicle and motorcycle repair recorded the highest number of completed dissolutions at 21,673, up 120.1 per cent year-on-year.

Transport and warehousing saw dissolutions rise 119.9 per cent, while construction recorded an increase of 113.7 per cent.

The figures point to a mixed picture of Việt Nam's business environment, with stronger registered investment capital and growth, but continued pressure on business activity reflected in declining new registrations in some sectors and a sharp increase in completed dissolutions, the statistics office said. — BIZHUB/VNS