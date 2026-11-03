Interactive and experiential experiences celebrate Quốc Tử Giám’s 950-year history

HÀ NỘI — A series of cultural and educational activities will be held to mark the 950th anniversary of the establishment of Quốc Tử Giám, Việt Nam’s first national university, offering visitors more engaging ways to explore the historic site.

According to Dr Đường Ngọc Hà, Deputy Director of the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities at the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám, the activities will focus on several key areas.

They include exhibitions highlighting the history of Quốc Tử Giám and Việt Nam’s tradition of education and imperial examinations; publications and competitions encouraging students to learn more about the heritage site; cultural and artistic events; and national-level academic conferences.

In addition, the centre will expand experiential and interactive activities for visitors while stepping up efforts to promote the heritage site's image through digital platforms and mass media.

The series of commemorative activities aim to raise public awareness of the responsibility to preserve and promote heritage values, while renewing its heritage education programmes, exhibitions and workshops.

According to Dr Hà, a new feature of this year's programme is its interactive and experiential approach to heritage, moving beyond the traditional focus on presenting historical information.

The centre is focusing on developing cultural and educational products that combine historical content with creative forms of presentation, helping visitors gain a deeper understanding of the history of the Temple of Literature.

The commemorative activities are also designed to forge closer links between heritage preservation, education and cultural tourism development.

“We hope that each activity will not only be a highlight of this anniversary year but also contribute to creating cultural products of lasting value, making the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám an engaging space for learning about, exploring and experiencing heritage for Hà Nội residents and domestic and international visitors,” she said.

Thanks to these proactive efforts to innovate, visitor numbers at the site have continued to grow. Statistics show that the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám welcomed 1,409,576 visitors between January 1 and October 25, 2026, generating revenue of about VNĐ 91,643 billion (US$3,5 million).

Compared with the same period in 2025, visitor numbers increased by 5,780, or around 0.41 per cent, while revenue rose by around VNĐ556 million ($21,600), equivalent to 0.61 per cent.

The deputy director said the centre would continue to improve service quality and organise more interactive and experiential activities to help visitors explore the history of education and Việt Nam’s tradition of valuing learning in a more engaging and accessible way.

Planned programmes include Receive a Student Record and Become a Quốc Tử Giám Scholar, Check in and Meet the Talented and the National Education Journey – Imprints of Knowledge experience.

Through these activities, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the site's history and take part in hands-on experiences associated with Việt Nam's academic traditions, respect for teachers and aspiration for learning.

The initiative also represents an innovative approach to heritage education, enhancing interaction and transforming the heritage site into an engaging space for learning and cultural discovery.

Alongside its team of tour guides, the centre has introduced an audio guide system in 12 languages, enabling international visitors to explore information at their own pace.

It also plans to develop a library, heritage education experience rooms and technology-enabled spaces, allowing visitors to discover the heritage site in a more visual, engaging and in-depth way.

These products will be designed to cater to different audience groups, with particular attention paid to the needs of international visitors, helping to further improve service quality.

Experiential Tourism Product

According to Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội Tourism Association and General Director of AZA Travel, Nguyễn Tiến Đạt, the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám's potential to attract tourists lie in its distinctive historical, cultural and educational values, which are closely associated with Việt Nam's traditions of valuing learning, respecting knowledge and honouring talent.

The Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám has become a familiar destination for Vietnamese families at the beginning of Tết (Lunar New Year) to seek calligraphy and learn about the country's academic traditions. It is also a popular spot for students to take graduation photographs at the end of each academic year. Those images have helped to bring the heritage site to life.

Its central location in Hà Nội makes the it easily accessible from other popular attractions, including the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long, the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum, the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum complex and the Old Quarter.

Đạt said the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám was already a familiar stop on many Hà Nội tour itineraries, particularly those catering to international visitors.

However, in many city tours, visitors typically spend only 45–60 minutes at the site, mainly listening to guides, exploring its architecture and taking photographs.

"This suggests that there is still considerable untapped potential to further develop the site's heritage value as a tourism attraction," he added.

He said the challenge was not simply to attract more visitors, but more importantly to encourage them to stay longer, engage in more meaningful experiences, spend more and have reasons to return.

To achieve this, the site needs to move beyond conventional sightseeing tours and develop more in-depth experiential programmes tailored to different visitor groups.

He suggested developing examination-themed experiences for students, programmes exploring the history of education in Việt Nam for international visitors, and themed activities focusing on knowledge and the tradition of honouring talent for business travellers and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) groups.

In addition, a regular and substantive cooperation mechanism should be established between the site management authority and travel companies.

This could include jointly developing tourism products, announcing activity and event schedules well in advance, facilitating time-slot bookings for tour groups, reviewing suitable ticketing and service policies, and coordinating visitor flows during peak periods.

In addition, the quality of guided tours needs to be improved, particularly the ability to tell fascinating heritage stories in multiple languages.

Đạt also proposed exploring Thăng Long's Path of Learning tourism product, with the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám as the starting point, connecting it with the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long and sites with a strong tradition of learning, such as Đường Lâm ancient village.

“The 950th anniversary is not only an opportunity to look back on a proud history but also a starting point for a new phase of development, transforming the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám from a famous tourist attraction into a distinctive centre for cultural, educational and heritage experiences in Hà Nội, appealing to both domestic and international visitors,” he added. — VNS