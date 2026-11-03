Italian Film Festival in HCM City kicks off

HCM CITY — The Consulate General of Italy in HCM City is offering free screenings of six remarkable Italian films during the Italian Film Festival from November 2-7.

The festival, organised by the consulate in coordination with the Asian Film Festival in Rome, aims to give cinema enthusiasts a deeper appreciation of Italy’s rich cinematic heritage and cultural values.

The selection, curated by Antonio Termenini, Artistic Director of the Asian Film Festival, features films produced in 2024 and 2025.

The works offer a unique perspective on the many facets of everyday life and society in Italy, serving as a cultural bridge between the two countries.

The festival opened on November 2 with La Grazia (The Pardon), a drama directed by Paolo Sorrentino, the acclaimed director behind La Grande Bellezza (The Great Beauty), the winner of the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2014.

La Grazia unfolds as a profoundly contemplative exploration of loneliness at the height of power, overwhelming doubt, and a deep crisis of conscience.

The screening also features Il Maestro (My Tennis Maestro), a sports drama directed by Andrea Di Stefano on November 3; Primavera, a drama by Damiano Michieletto on November 4; Gioia Mia (Sweetheart), a family drama written, directed, and edited by Margherita Spampinato on November 5; Le Città di Pianura (The Last One for the Road), a road film directed by Francesco Sossai on November 6; and Diamanti (Diamonds), a comedy-drama film co-written and directed by Ferzan Ozpetek on November 7.

Beyond the screenings, the Italian Film Week in HCM City brings together seven experts in film studies, criticism, acting, screenwriting, production design, film music, and creative community development.

They will lead insightful discussions to inspire new perspectives and strengthen the cultural connection between Italian cinema and Vietnamese audiences.

The screening begins at 7pm at Galaxy Nguyễn Du, 116 Nguyễn Du Street, Bến Thành Ward. Admission is free.

Audiences are requested to register through the website https://ifwvn.netlify.app/. — VNS