Turning personal stories into shared message: “Prioritising protecting yourself is partly protecting what you prioritise”

HCM CITY — In life, women often juggle multiple roles and priorities: advancing their careers, caring for their families, raising children and pursuing personal aspirations. Yet, their own health is often overlooked until symptoms appear.

MSD Vietnam has recently officially launched an HPV awareness campaign under the theme “Prioritising protecting yourself is partly protecting what you prioritise”.

The campaign aims to encourage women to proactively seek evidence-based information about HPV and related disease, understand available preventive measures and consult healthcare professionals to make informed decisions about their health.

Sharing the significance of the initiative, Nguyễn Thị Thuỷ An, Medical Manager, MSD Vietnam, said: “At MSD, we believe that scientific advancements create real value only when they are translated into solutions that help communities live healthier lives. In HPV prevention, it is not enough to provide scientific knowledge; it is equally important to empower individuals to take proactive steps to protect their health."

"Through this campaign, we hope to foster more open conversations about HPV and related diseases, help women better understand the preventive measures currently available and encourage them to consult healthcare professionals when making decisions about their health. This initiative also reflects MSD’s long-term commitment to supporting Việt Nam in advancing preventive healthcare and improving quality of life.”

HPV Prevention: From awareness to action

HPV is a virus (human papillomavirus) that infects the skin or various mucous membranes. Although the majority of HPV infections are asymptomatic and resolve spontaneously, persistent infections can develop into anogenital warts, precancers and cervical, anogenital or oropharyngeal cancers in women and men.

Most HPV infections cause no symptoms and may clear naturally. However, persistent infection with certain high-risk HPV types can lead to precancerous lesions and cancers, including cervical cancer.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost all cervical cancer cases are linked to high-risk HPV infection. In Việt Nam, an estimated 8,274 women were newly diagnosed with cervical cancer and 4,110 died from the disease in 2024 (GLOBOCAN 2024). Meanwhile, cervical cancer screening coverage still falls short of need, at 28.2 per cent as recorded in the implementation documents of the National Action Plan.

These data underscore the importance of prevention and early detection as key pillars in reducing the burden of cervical cancer. Notably, Việt Nam’s National Action Plan for Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control 2026-35, issued under Decision No. 358/QD-BYT by the Ministry of Health, identifies strengthening prevention, early detection, diagnosis and treatment as key strategic priorities. The plan also highlights the role of communication, awareness-raising and diversified outreach efforts tailored to different population groups.

Against this backdrop, the “Protecting yourself is protecting what you prioritise” campaign seeks to help women access reliable scientific information about HPV and the preventive options currently available. The campaign is built on the belief that when women take care of their own health, they are also protecting their loved ones, future aspirations and the things that matter most in their lives.

When protecting yourself means protecting what you value most

The campaign message is rooted in a familiar reality: many women devote most of their time and attention to their families, careers and loved ones, while placing their own health last. The campaign aims to convey that investing in one’s health is not only an act of self-care, but also an essential part of preserving the people and priorities that make life meaningful.

For Ninh Dương Lan Ngọc, an actress, maintaining good health is the foundation that enables women to continue working, pursuing their passions, and making choices that matter to them.

“Health deserves to be a priority because it enables us to keep working, pursue our passions and stay committed to the paths we choose.”

Meanwhile, Cao Thiên Trang reflects on her own experience, recognising that women, no matter how strong they may seem, still need to care for themselves. “I’ve realised that women deserve to prioritise themselves before focusing on bigger goals.”

For Ngọc Anh, the story begins with her role as a mother and her desire to remain healthy enough to accompany her family through future milestones.

“My greatest regret was not discovering that I was ill but realising that I might have been able to take preventive action much earlier.”

Together, these three stories bring HPV and related diseases beyond the realm of complex medical information and into the context of everyday life and personal health decisions, making the topic more relatable and easier to discuss.

HPV prevention is not an issue that concerns only one group of women. Every individual has unique circumstances, priorities, and healthcare needs. Access to reliable scientific information and consultation with healthcare professionals can help women make decisions that are appropriate for their personal health situation.

Because sometimes, caring for your own health is not about putting yourself above others. It is about ensuring that you can continue to be present for, care for and share life’s journey with the people and priorities you cherish most.