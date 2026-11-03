Upgrades planned for Hồ Chí Minh road section from Pác Pó to Cao Bằng

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction has approved an investment project to upgrade and expand the Pác Pó–Cao Bằng section of the Hồ Chí Minh Road.

Under project plans, the construction will cover a total length of nearly 39km starting from the Hồ Chí Minh House in Pác Pó, Trường Hà Commune and ending at the intersection with the former National Highway 3 (now part of the Hồ Chí Minh Road), in Cao Bằng Province's Bạch Đằng Commune.

The section will be upgraded and expanded into a four-lane road, with a roadbed width of 16m and a design speed of 60km per hour. The project will also involve widening seven existing bridges and constructing four new bridges.

Total estimated investment for the project is nearly VNĐ3.2 trillion (US$124 million). This includes estimated compensation, support and resettlement costs of VNĐ957 billion, construction costs of more than VNĐ1.8 trillion, project management costs of VNĐ16 billion and construction investment consultancy costs of VNĐ64 billion.

Other costs are estimated at around VNĐ36 billion, and contingency costs at VNĐ300 billion.

The Ministry of Construction has instructed the Hồ Chí Minh Road Project Management Board to direct the design consultants and appraisal consultants to finalise the feasibility study report and submit the required documents and materials to relevant authorities in accordance with regulations.

In the next stage, following comprehensive surveys of topographical, geological and hydrological conditions, the project management unit must instruct design consultants, appraisal consultants and relevant parties to carefully review and analyse the survey data, applicable standards and technical characteristics of the project.

They must then select appropriate design solutions to ensure economic and technical efficiency, long-term structural stability and optimal investment effectiveness.

According to the Road Network Development Plan for the 2021–2030 period, the Hồ Chí Minh Road will continue to serve as a major transport artery and is expected to be further upgraded into an expressway.

Construction on the road began in 2000. It has a total planned length of 2,600km and is expected to be completed next year. VNS