25-year-old hamlet head sets example for youthful leadership

THÁI NGUYÊN — Although she has only just turned 25, this young woman has taken on the responsibility of managing Phúc Tiến Hamlet of Thái Nguyên Province’s Đại Phúc Commune.

She is Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Ngân, whose story perfectly reflects the trend toward "rejuvenating" the ranks of grassroots officials, as well as the younger generation’s commitment to contributing to their home communities.

Since her time as a student at the Department of Public Relations of the Việt Nam Youth Academy, Ngân has been involved in Youth Union work, youth-oriented activities, community programmes and worked as a host for many events.

These experiences have helped her hone her skills in organisation, communication, public speaking, and connecting with others.

After being assigned as head of Phúc Tiến Village, Ngân determined her job was to stablise the organisation, and completely understand and listen to the people.

For the young woman, new responsibilities go beyond simply keeping track of a local area and listening to its residents but also entail innovating methods for legal outreach and leveraging technology to ensure the dissemination of accurate and timely information.

After implementing the two-tier government, Ngân thought that the co-ordination among Party cells, organisations and relevant units is essential for work to go smoothly and transparently.

“After hamlets and commune merger, my first priorities were to stabilise the organization, gain a firm grasp of the local situation, and listen to the opinions of the residents,” Ngân said.

“I intend to co-ordinate with the Party cells, the Fatherland Front Committee, and various mass organisations to ensure that our work is carried out in a unified, open, and transparent manner,” she said.

At the age of 25, the hamlet head knows clearly the advantages and difficulties facing a young public servant at the grass-roots unit.

Ngân said that young people have the advantages of dynamism, technology-access capability and a willingness to experiment with new approaches.

However, experiences need accumulating through practise, she said.

Therefore, rather than viewing youth as an advantage sufficient to inspire trust, Ngân argues that public trust must be built.

“Trust does not stem from age or position. It is forged through responsibility, transparency, and concrete actions,” Ngân said.

Ngân uses experiences accumulating from Youth Union work and event hosting since being as student into her new task.

If the Youth Union work trained responsibility and organising capability, event hosting work brought the skills of communicating, presenting and providing information.

The female hamlet head wants to use those experiences and skills to innovate the method of the State’s law and policy dissemination as well as enhance digital transformation, especially to support people to access technology and online public services.

Regarding administrative procedures, instead of merely stating that things must be done "in accordance with regulations," local officials can provide specific guidance, such as what documents are required, where to go, and which procedures can be completed in person versus online.

This approach helps residents avoid multiple trips or the need to submit additional paperwork due to a lack of clarity regarding the requirements.

“When it comes to legal outreach, I believe the most important thing is to ensure that people do not just ‘hear an announcement’ – they must understand what they need to do and why they need to do it,” Ngân said.

According to her, when people clearly understand their rights, obligations, and responsibilities, they become more proactive in complying with the law. This also facilitates local administration, as misunderstandings, disputes, or violations stemming from a lack of information can be mitigated from the outset.

“If you possess knowledge, bring it back to your hometown. If you have youthful energy, dedicate it to your community. If you have technological skills, use them to make life easier for those around you,” Ngân said.

“I once had my own career, passions, and stages of my own. But upon taking on this local leadership role, I realised that one’s hometown is also a unique kind of stage – one where every action taken has a direct impact on the lives of the people around you,” she said.

The 25-year-old hamlet head acknowledged that there is still much for her to learn, yet, she believed that sincerity, a sense of responsibility, a willingness to take initiative and learn, and the ability to prioritise the community’s interests will enable young people to make meaningful, practical contributions to their hometowns. — VNS