Bamboo takes centre stage

For those seeking a taste of Vietnamese culture, ‘My Village’ offers bamboo acrobatics, aerial stunts and live music featuring more than 30 traditional instruments. After captivating audiences in 50 cities worldwide, from France and Germany to Australia, now it’s Hanoi’s turn, with regular performances at 42 Tràng Tiền Street from November 3.
Đào Kim Thư, the foundation's founder and initiator of the programme, told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in London that its mission is not only to support disadvantaged women, children and communities in Vietnam, but also to connect overseas Vietnamese, promote Vietnamese culture internationally and nurture younger generations' attachment to their roots.
Famous choreographer Boris Eifman created a new setting for the ballet, putting the classic love story against the background of the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, more than 150 years after the novel's setting, to explore the resilience of traditional values.
Professor Reena Marwah, President of the Association of Asian Scholars in India, has praised Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature – Imperial Academy) as a symbol of Việt Nam’s longstanding respect for learning and a source of cultural soft power.
International performers are expected to include Lisa Ono of Japan, DaDaDa and JKC of South Korea, and Nik West and Raul Mi’Don of the United States. Vietnamese artists will include Yellow Star Bigband, Hoài Sa and Trần Thu Hà.