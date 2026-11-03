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Bamboo takes centre stage

November 03, 2026 - 11:48
For those seeking a taste of Vietnamese culture, ‘My Village’ offers bamboo acrobatics, aerial stunts and live music featuring more than 30 traditional instruments. After captivating audiences in 50 cities worldwide, from France and Germany to Australia, now it’s Hanoi’s turn, with regular performances at 42 Tràng Tiền Street from November 3.

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Đào Kim Thư, the foundation's founder and initiator of the programme, told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in London that its mission is not only to support disadvantaged women, children and communities in Vietnam, but also to connect overseas Vietnamese, promote Vietnamese culture internationally and nurture younger generations' attachment to their roots.

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