Hội An to host the artistic Asia-Europe Dialogue

HỘI AN – Artists, dancers and local community art groups will be performing in the Asia-Europe Dialogue: A Fusion of Art and Cultural Connection, offering an artistic experience through contemporary dance, classical opera and ballet at Hội An Cinema on November 12–14.

The Hội An World Heritage Conservation Centre said the programme, in co-operation with the Việt Nam National Opera and Ballet, aims to celebrate outstanding artistic traditions and bring together the diverse cultural expressions of the East and West.

The event’s organisers said the programme will be directed by Emeritus artist Phạm Mạnh Đức, with music recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi – The Four Seasons and Hồ Hoài Anh.

It will foster connections among artists, the community and cultural practitioners, while encouraging dialogue between heritage spaces and contemporary art, the centre said.

The three-day artistic performance will also contribute to enhancing the Hội An Cinema as a venue for artistic performances, cultural exchange and creative expression in promoting the value of local cultural lifestyle, tourism and the creative spirit of Hội An Creative Heritage City.

The programme is set to begin at 7pm each evening at the Hội An Cinema, 47 Phan Châu Trinh Street.

The ancient town has been a favourite destination for the International Choir Competition, having hosted eight remarkably successful editions in co-operation with the INTERKULTUR Organisation from Germany since 2011.

Hội An, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage site, officially joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of Crafts and Folk Art in 2023. — VNS