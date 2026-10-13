SABECO: global success starts with stronger domestic capabilities

HÀ NỘI — As Vietnamese businesses seek to move up global value chains, the challenge is no longer simply to export products but to build brands that international consumers recognise, trust and choose.

For Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO), sustainable global competitiveness starts with strong domestic capabilities and a robust local business ecosystem.

Việt Nam enters the 2026–30 period with opportunities to strengthen its position in global value chains. Alongside expanding markets and boosting exports, businesses are expected to generate new growth drivers through innovation, higher productivity and stronger brand value.

However, a presence in multiple international markets does not necessarily translate into a lasting position in those markets. As global competition increasingly hinges on quality, credibility and brand value, export volumes are only part of the equation. Long-term success depends on earning consumer trust and securing lasting preference.

These issues were discussed at the forum “Pioneering entrepreneurs – An enabling government in a new era”, organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), marking Vietnamese Entrepreneurs’ Day on October 13.

For years, the international success of Vietnamese businesses has often been measured by export volumes and the number of markets they serve. As the economy shifts from competing on volume to creating greater added value, however, exports can only be sustainable when backed by strong brands.

Lester Tan, general director of SABECO, shared the company’s perspective at the forum, noting that Vietnamese businesses had an important opportunity to strengthen their global presence, but needed to look beyond market entry.

“There is a fundamental difference between being present globally and being relevant globally,” he said.

SABECO, one of Việt Nam’s leading beverage companies, has brands including Bia Saigon and Bia 333 available in more than 40 countries and territories. Its exports grew by more than 200 per cent year on year in the first half of 2026.

Tan said export growth was not the ultimate measure of success. The real test was whether Vietnamese brands could become recognised, trusted and chosen by consumers in international markets, turning recognition into lasting brand value.

For SABECO, building that recognition starts with a clear identity and strong foundations at home. The company draws on more than 150 years of brewing heritage, a network of 26 breweries and brands familiar to generations of Vietnamese consumers.

International awards won by Bia Saigon, Bia 333 and Bia Lạc Việt provide recognition of their quality. The next challenge is to translate these strengths into greater relevance for consumers in individual overseas markets.

Raising standards across the ecosystem

While brands represent a company’s public face, its underlying capabilities determine whether it can compete over the long term. Building a competitive international brand requires a strong system behind it, encompassing people, suppliers, partners, technology and quality standards.

At the forum, participants highlighted the broader role of businesses in supporting Việt Nam’s development ambitions. Their contribution should be measured not only by commercial performance but also by their ability to strengthen the capabilities of the wider business ecosystem.

According to Hồ Sỹ Hùng, chairman of VCCI, the State can create room for development through institutional reforms, but businesses must turn those opportunities into new value.

The responsibility is particularly significant for leading companies, whose standards and business practices can influence the capabilities of their partners and suppliers.

“Leadership today is not simply about being number one in an industry. It is about raising standards, strengthening our partners and creating progress across the entire ecosystem,” Tan said.

At SABECO, this approach begins with people and innovation. Its brewmasters combine local knowledge with international standards, while investment in research and development helps the company improve its products, processes and ability to respond to changing consumer preferences.

The company is also working to strengthen its domestic supplier network. In 2025, 94 per cent of SABECO’s procurement spending went to local suppliers, creating opportunities for domestic businesses to improve their capabilities and adopt new technologies.

Tan said the figure reflected a broader principle underpinning sustainable competitiveness.

“No company can achieve lasting global success on its own,” he said, adding that stronger suppliers improved adaptability, while stronger partners supported supply capacity and helped raise standards across the ecosystem.

Domestic strength underpins global ambitions

As part of activities marking Vietnamese Entrepreneurs’ Day, Tan was honoured at VCCI’s 2026 Thánh Gióng Cup awards ceremony on the evening of October 11, in recognition of contributions to business development, innovation and international integration.

The recognition comes as SABECO continues efforts to strengthen its competitiveness and expand its international reach. However, the company sees such achievements as milestones in a longer journey towards building Vietnamese brands with lasting credibility in global markets.

For Vietnamese businesses, the next stage of international integration will require more than bringing products overseas. It will mean building brands that create value and earn a lasting place in the global marketplace.

Every Vietnamese brand that wins consumer trust abroad helps demonstrate the country’s capabilities, while stronger domestic suppliers and a more skilled workforce reinforce the foundations of national value chains.

For SABECO, this means remaining firmly rooted in Việt Nam while continuing to invest in people, innovation and its business ecosystem.

The company’s ambition, Tan said, is to build Vietnamese brands that matter to the world while creating greater value for workers, opportunities for partners and a stronger future for the country, guided by its commitment: “Việt Nam Together, Thrive as One.” — VNS