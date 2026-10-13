VPBank, Western Union launch real-time remittance service

HÀ NỘI — VPBank and Western Union have launched APN Realtime, a service that allows recipients in Việt Nam to receive international remittances directly into their bank accounts in real time, eliminating the need to visit a cash collection point.

Developed under a partnership between the two companies, the service aims to meet growing demand for faster and more convenient ways to receive money from overseas.

Unlike traditional cash collection, APN Realtime processes transfers digitally, allowing funds to reach recipients' bank accounts almost immediately after senders complete their transactions, without requiring a branch visit or depending on banking hours.

The service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and public holidays. Recipients pay no fees and face no limit on the number of remittances they can receive.

By crediting funds directly to bank accounts, the service also enables customers to use the money for payments, everyday spending and other financial needs through digital banking, without first converting it to cash.

“Every remittance is linked to practical needs and financial plans. Recipients therefore expect not only to receive their money safely, but also to have quick access to it. APN Realtime through Western Union helps us meet these expectations while bringing remittance services in Việt Nam closer to international transaction standards,” a VPBank representative said.

Connecting families across borders

Remittances to Việt Nam reached approximately US$16 billion in 2024 and rose to $17.7 billion in 2025, highlighting the continued scale of cross-border money transfers and rising expectations for speed, convenience and flexibility.

For recipients, the benefits extend beyond faster transfers. With funds credited directly to their bank accounts, they can access payment, savings, investment and financial management services on the same platform.

Western Union's network spanning more than 200 countries and territories, combined with VPBank's digital banking infrastructure and technology capabilities, underpins the partnership's message: “Half a world away, connected with just one tap.”

The service also marks a step towards VPBank's vision of building a digital remittance ecosystem. By using technology to shorten processing times and simplify the receiving process, the bank aims to make financial services faster, more convenient and more seamless for customers. — VNS