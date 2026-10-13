Deputy science minister highlights four criteria in Việt Nam-Australia tech cooperation

Bảo Hoa

HÀ NỘI — An investment connection forum between Việt Nam and Australia took place in Hà Nội on Monday to strengthen bilateral collaboration in digital technology, semiconductor production and artificial intelligence (AI).

Co-organised by the Department of Digital Technology and Artificial Intelligence at Việt Nam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and the Việt Nam-Australia Scholars and Experts Association (VASEA), the event brought together senior government representatives, technology investors, businesses, researchers and experts from the two countries.

Keynote speeches and panel discussions explored how the two countries can connect their technology ecosystems, turn innovation into market opportunities, and support enterprises on both sides to commercialise and scale internationally.

The event also featured a technology exhibition, giving companies and innovators the chance to present their products and solutions directly to government, industry and potential partners.

A digital platform, V-bridge, developed by FPT Corporation, was launched to connect Vietnamese and Australian technology enterprises.

Speaking on Việt Nam’s strategic technology development directions at the forum, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lê Xuân Định stressed that international cooperation plays a pivotal role in realising Việt Nam’s goals of boosting productivity, growth and competitiveness through science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, and that Việt Nam and Australia are well-positioned to jointly achieve these goals.

“Việt Nam possesses a vast demand for technology application, a skilled engineering workforce and enterprises actively expanding their international operations, while Australia boasts world-class universities and research institutions, along with a dynamic innovation ecosystem that Vietnamese partners highly value,” he said.

He urged agencies and units under the science ministry to focus on supporting cooperation initiatives that are practical, effective and sustainable, and called on Australian partners to work with the Vietnamese side to select investment projects based on four key criteria.

The first is to select projects based on practical needs, with clearly defined expected outcomes, testing conditions and commercialisation potential. Second, research and development must be linked with human resource training to meet market needs.

The third criterion is to establish operational plans, designate support focal points and gather information regarding technological capabilities and market needs, while updating and verifying cooperation opportunities following the initial connections.

Finally, the Deputy Science Minister stressed that two sides should ensure that investments are carried out with clear responsibilities and tangible results, and assigned the Department of Digital Technology and Artificial Intelligence to act as the focal coordinating point to formulate an implementation plan for a cooperation memorandum following the forum.

"It is essential to clearly define partners’ priorities, responsibilities, resources, deliverables and evaluation milestones,” he said.

“Furthermore, the department must monitor progress, compile issues, coordinate solutions within its authority, and report matters requiring direction to the minister," he said.

Định expressed his hope that VASEA will continue to play its role as a bridge connecting the science ministry with the community of Vietnamese intellectuals and experts in Australia, whose insights serve as a vital resource for identifying the right partners and facilitating successful collaborations between the two countries.

“I hope these experts will continue to partner with us throughout the development and execution of these projects,” he added.

“Việt Nam stands ready to work with Australian partners to build cooperative relationships grounded in trust, mutual contribution and shared benefits.”

Renee Deschamps, chargé d'affaires at the Australian Embassy in Việt Nam said the forum came at an important moment in the Australia-Việt Nam relationship.

“During Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm's visit to Australia in August, our leaders agreed that science, technology, innovation and the digital economy remain key priorities under our comprehensive strategic partnership and key drivers of Việt Nam's future economic growth,” she said.

The joint statement on science, technology, and innovation connectivity, and the memorandum of understanding on the digital economy, provide a clear framework for deeper cooperation between the two governments, businesses, and research institutions, she added.

“The task before us now is to translate these high-level commitments into practical partnerships, investment opportunities, and, of course, commercial outcomes," she said.

"Australia is committed to working with Việt Nam to build a vibrant and innovative digital economy.” — VNS