Đà Nẵng green-lights US$105 million Thai development deal

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city has approved an investment proposal by Thailand’s WHA Group to develop infrastructure for the 400ha WHA Đà Nẵng Industrial Park project on two communes of Thăng Bình and Đồng Dương, with an investment of more than VNĐ2.7 trillion (US$105 million).

The city said it approved WHA Industrial Development International's status as an investor in the project, which is expected to take place between 2027 and 2034.

Đà Nẵng expects the investor plans to begin the first phase covering 200 hectares from the fourth quarter of 2027 to the fourth quarter of 2030 before starting the second phase in 2031.

The project will be a positive move for the Thai firm as it plans to invest at least $1 billion in Việt Nam's industrial real estate over the next five years to develop eco-industrial and smart industrial parks.

Earlier this year, Đà Nẵng also agreed to an investment proposal by the Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) for development of an Industrial Park in Điện Bàn Bắc Ward, with a total investment of $138.15 million.

The city has also started construction on the Hòa Ninh Industrial Park, a project worth VNĐ6.2 trillion.

The Đà Nẵng Special Economic Zone Authority (DSEZA) reported that it had attracted three investors to four functional areas of the Đà Nẵng Free Trade Zone, with total investment exceeding VNĐ15 trillion.

Local industrial park developer Sài Gòn-Đà Nẵng Investment Joint Stock Corporation (SDN) said it started construction of the second functional area of the Đà Nẵng Free Trade Zone (FTZ2), also known as Eagle FTZ, on 75 hectares with an investment of around VNĐ1.6 trillion.

Two other investors – Phương Trang Group and Thanh Bình Phú Mỹ Joint Stock Company – had been given investment licences to develop the third and fourth functional areas (FTZ3 and FTZ4).

Đà Nẵng has drawn more than 1,000 projects with a total investment of $4.35 billion, of the $3.55 billion contributed by six industrial parks, the Hi-Tech Park and the IT Park. — BIZHUB