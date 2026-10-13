Mobile phone exports rise 20% to $51.8 billion in first nine months

HÀ NỘI — Exports of mobile phones and components rose 20 per cent year-on-year to nearly US$51.8 billion in the first nine months of 2026, with China, the US and Republic of Korea accounting for more than half of the total.

Shipments to the three markets reached a combined $26.18 billion, or 50.6 per cent of total exports of the product group during the period, according to data from the Vietnam Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance.

China was the largest destination, with exports valued at $11.3 billion, followed by the US at $9.48 billion and South Korea at $5.4 billion.

The concentration of exports in three major markets leaves the sector exposed to changes in demand and market conditions in those destinations.

Other major markets included the United Arab Emirates, with exports of about $2.5 billion, Japan at $2 billion, India at $1.8 billion, Austria at $1.7 billion and Germany at $1 billion. Exports to Thailand totalled about $771 million.

Mobile phones and components remain one of Việt Nam’s major export product groups. Maintaining growth will depend not only on demand in key overseas markets but also on expanding production capacity and increasing domestic value added. — BIZHUB/VNS