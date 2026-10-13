Three international exhibitions open in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Three international exhibitions covering packaging, precision engineering, electronics and semiconductors opened in Hà Nội on Tuesday, bringing together more than 300 exhibitors from over 20 countries and territories to expand technology access and business links for manufacturers.

The exhibitions – ProPak Hanoi 2026, MTA Hanoi 2026 and SemiTronics Vietnam 2026 – are organised by Informa Markets Vietnam at the Vietnam Exposition Centre and will run until Thursday.

The events cover a combined area of 10,000sq.m and feature five international pavilions. Organisers expect more than 8,000 trade visitors, including manufacturers, suppliers, technology firms and industry experts.

ProPak Hanoi focuses on processing and packaging technologies for the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and logistics sectors, including cold-chain solutions. Its programme includes seminars on food technology, pharmaceutical manufacturing, sustainable packaging, extended producer responsibility and the EU’s packaging regulations, alongside buyer-supplier matchmaking sessions.

The 11th edition of MTA Hanoi showcases precision machining equipment, computer numerical control (CNC) machines, cutting tools, measurement systems, quality control technologies and factory automation solutions.

Business-matching sessions, a Factory Ambassador programme and seminars on smart factories, supporting industries, mechanical engineering, clean energy and supply chains are also scheduled. The activities aim to strengthen links between foreign-invested enterprises and Vietnamese companies, promote localisation and help domestic suppliers integrate into industrial supply chains.

SemiTronics Vietnam 2026 features 100 brands from five countries and territories, displaying semiconductor manufacturing equipment and materials, packaging and testing technologies, electronic components and industrial park infrastructure.

The accompanying SEMICONNECT Vietnam 2026 conference focuses on semiconductor materials, while business networking activities and industrial park tours offer participants opportunities to explore manufacturing capabilities, investment conditions and potential partnerships.

By bringing the three industrial sectors together, the exhibitions aim to help businesses identify technology providers, develop partnerships and strengthen production capabilities, supporting deeper integration of northern Việt Nam’s manufacturers into regional supply chains, according to the organiser. — VNS