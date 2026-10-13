EVNNPT seeks over $224 mln in bank loans for grid expansion

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) is inviting competitive bids from banks to arrange up to 200.9 million euros (US$224.9 million) in loans for eight power transmission projects.

EVNNPT, the investor in all eight projects, has assigned the National Power Transmission Project Management Board (NPTPMB), the Northern Power Projects Management Board (NPMB) and the Southern Power Projects Management Board (SPMB) to manage them.

Three of the projects require a combined 67.2 million euros, including 3.3 million euros for the 220kV Ứng Hòa substation and connection lines, 18.6 million euros for the 220kV Tân Việt substation and the 220kV Tân Việt-Gia Lộc-Phố Nối line, and 35.3 million euros for the 220kV substation connected to the Đông Anh-Vân Trì transmission line.

The remaining five projects need 31.6 million euros for the 220kV Bến Cát 2 substation and connection lines, 20.1 million euros for the 220kV Thanh Hà substation and connection lines, 13.5 million euros for the 220kV Lý Nhân substation and connection lines, and 29.5 million euros for the 220kV Bắc Ninh 500kV-Bắc Ninh 4 transmission line. The largest single financing requirement is 39 million euros for the 500kV Long An substation and connection lines.

The projects are expected to increase transmission capacity and help meet rising electricity demand in northern and southern Việt Nam, including Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Bắc Ninh, Ninh Bình, Tây Ninh and HCM City. They will also reinforce grid interconnections, relieve the load on the existing substations and lines, improve the reliability, safety and stability of the power system, and cut power losses.

Projects in Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh and Hải Phòng target growing industrial and urban demand, while those in Tây Ninh and HCM City will lift supply capacity in areas undergoing rapid economic and industrial development.

Banks must submit bid proposals to EVNNPT's Finance and Accounting Department by 8.30am on November 27, 2026. —VNA/VNS

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