Nghi Sơn refinery to undergo 48-day turnaround in August 2027

HÀ NỘI — Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) plans to shut down its refinery for about 48 days from August 10, 2027, for its second major turnaround.

NSRP Plant Director Lê Nguyễn Quốc Vinh said the company would notify the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the shutdown plan from the end of this year, allowing major fuel traders to prepare additional imports.

Before the shutdown, NSRP also plans to maximise product inventories. However, the refinery’s storage capacity is sufficient to maintain normal supply for only about 15 days, meaning it cannot cover the entire nearly 50-day maintenance period from its own stocks.

The company said about 98–99 per cent of materials and spare parts needed for the turnaround had already been prepared.

The maintenance will be the refinery’s second major turnaround since it began commercial operations in 2018. NSRP previously said major turnarounds are carried out every four years and typically take about 50 days.

The refinery supplies about 35-40 per cent of domestic gasoline and diesel demand, making the shutdown significant for the country’s fuel supply.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will coordinate with fuel traders to ensure adequate imports during the maintenance period, while NSRP will seek to maximise production and inventories ahead of the shutdown.

The refinery maintained an average operating rate of 110.9 per cent in the first eight months of 2026 and reached 125 per cent at peak capacity, according to the company. — BIZHUB