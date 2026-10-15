Sales, marketing congress discusses growing influence of AI

HÀ NỘI — The 10th National Sales and Marketing Congress (VSMCamp) and the senior summit for sales and marketing directors (CSMOSummit) will explore “The Agentic Marketplace: When AI Joins the Power of Choice” in Hà Nội on October 19-20.

The two-day event is expected to attract more than 1,500 attendees from businesses, agencies, academia, training organisations and strategy consultancies.

“Over the years, we have strived to bring emerging global issues into discussion within the Vietnamese context; connect professionals in the field; and bring business leaders, marketers, salespeople, technology experts, researchers and the younger generation into a common dialogue,” said Lê Quốc Vinh, chairman of CSMO Vietnam and head of the organising committee for VSMCamp & CSMOSummit 2026.

“What we want to discuss this year goes beyond simply what AI is capable of doing. The broader issue is how AI is reshaping market structures and the power of choice. As customers increasingly rely on AI to assist with their searches and decision-making, brands must compete not only for visibility but also to be accurately understood, trusted and recommended. And as machines take on an ever-growing number of tasks, another equally critical question arises: in what areas do humans need to improve?”

The theme reflects the growing role of agentic AI, which goes beyond analysing data, creating content and automating tasks. It can accept objectives, independently seek information, evaluate options, make recommendations and execute sequences of actions to achieve specific goals.

AI is increasingly influencing both sides of the marketplace. Businesses can use it to identify potential customers, detect buying signals, personalise offers and optimise sales, communications and customer service. Consumers, meanwhile, are turning to AI to search for, compare and evaluate products and obtain recommendations.

As a result, purchasing decisions are increasingly shaped by platforms, data and AI agents, blurring the boundaries between marketing, sales, commerce and customer experience.

VSMCamp & CSMOSummit 2026 will address key questions facing the industry: how businesses should adapt when customers use AI to make purchasing decisions; how brands can earn a place in AI agents’ recommendations; how marketing, sales and customer service will be reorganised; and how people can maintain control, accountability and trust in a market increasingly driven by intelligent agents.

Founded in 2016, VSMCamp is Việt Nam’s largest annual open-format congress for the sales, marketing, communications, creative and technology communities. CSMOSummit is a high-level conference for sales and marketing directors, chief marketing officers, chief sales officers and business growth leaders.

Together, the two events have become Việt Nam’s largest annual two-in-one industry gathering, bringing local and international experts together to discuss emerging trends and their implications for the profession. — VNS