Vietjet named among Forbes Vietnam’s top 50 ESG companies in 2026

HCM CITY — Vietjet has been named one of Forbes Vietnam’s Top 50 ESG Leading Companies 2026, recognising its efforts in environmental, social and corporate governance practices, the airline said on Friday.

The list was compiled through a multi-stage assessment process, including an independent technical evaluation by SGS Vietnam, according to Vietjet.

The airline said it was pursuing emissions reductions by modernising its fleet, improving fuel efficiency and using technology to optimise operations. Since 2024, Vietjet has operated flights using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) refuelled in Việt Nam.

Vietjet and the University of Oxford have also published research on potential pathways to net-zero emissions in global aviation, focusing on economic feasibility and the use of existing fuel supply infrastructure.

Beyond environmental measures, the airline said it invests in workforce training through the Vietjet Aviation Academy, promotes a multicultural workplace and runs community programmes. It is also strengthening information transparency, risk management and financial discipline.

“ESG is the foundation for long-term growth,” Vietjet vice chairwoman, vice president and chief financial officer Hồ Ngọc Yến Phương said, adding that the airline aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The recognition follows Vietjet’s 2025 Sustainability Award from AirlineRatings and its inclusion in Việt Nam’s Top Green ESG Enterprises list in 2026. —VNS