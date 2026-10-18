VPS leads brokerage market share on HNX in Q3

HÀ NỘI — The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has announced its rankings of the 10 securities companies with the largest brokerage market shares in listed stocks, UPCoM stocks and derivatives in the third quarter of 2026, with VPS retaining the leading position across all three markets.

On the listed stock market, the top ten securities companies were VPS Securities (VPS), Techcom Securities (TCBS), SSI Securities, VNDirect Securities (VNDS), MB Securities (MBS), VPBank Securities (VPBS), Bao Viet Securities (BVSC), DNSE Securities, FPT Securities (FPTS) and Saigon-Hanoi Securities (SHS).

Their combined market share reached 61.74 per cent, down 1.46 percentage points from the second quarter of 2026.

VPS remained in first place, with its market share increasing from 17.71 per cent to 18.15 per cent. TCBS also expanded its share, from 9 per cent to 9.96 per cent, while SSI moved up from fourth place in the second quarter to third in the third quarter, with its market share rising from 6.58 per cent to 6.82 per cent.

VNDS climbed from fifth to fourth place, recording a market share of 6.22 per cent, while MBS advanced from sixth to fifth, with 5.71 per cent.

VPBS experienced the sharpest decline among the companies highlighted in the rankings, as its market share fell from 6.71 per cent to 3.51 per cent.

On the UPCoM stock market, VPS again led the rankings, with a market share of 14.24 per cent, well ahead of SSI in second place at 7.70 per cent and TCBS in third at 6.95 per cent.

Vietcap Securities ranked fourth with 5.53 per cent, followed by VNDS at 4.66 per cent and KAFI Securities at 4.39 per cent. MBS held seventh place with 4.23 per cent, while AnBinh Securities ranked eighth at 4.07 per cent. FPTS and SHS completed the top 10, with market shares of 3.72 per cent and 3.62 per cent, respectively.

VPS also led the derivatives brokerage market in the third quarter, with a market share of 33.78 per cent. DNSE ranked second at 26.62 per cent, while the remaining companies had considerably smaller shares.

Separately, HNX also identified securities companies by market-share brackets. Six companies were listed in the group with market shares exceeding ten per cent: BIDV Securities (BSC), BVSC, VPS, Vietcombank Securities (VCBS), SHS and SSI. — BIZHUB/VNS