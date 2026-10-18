SABECO recognised for sustained community support

HÀ NỘI — Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) was recognised for its contributions to social welfare at a programme launching the peak month “For the Poor” campaign in Hà Nội on October 17.

Organised by the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the event recognised more than 220 businesses, organisations and individuals for their contributions to social welfare during 2024-26. SABECO also donated VNĐ200 million (US$7,700) to the "For the Poor Fund", continuing its support for disadvantaged people nationwide.

Sustained support over the years

Tết (Lunar New Year) support programmes have been a key part of SABECO’s community activities.

In 2024, its “Sharing Tết, prosperity in the Year of the Dragon” programme delivered more than 10,400 gift packages to workers affected by post-pandemic job cuts, fishermen and border guard forces, providing material and moral support ahead of the Lunar New Year.

In 2025, the “63 reunion - a Tết together” programme was rolled out across multiple provinces and cities, combining gift-giving with community activities celebrating Vietnamese Tết traditions. About 37,500 people participated in or benefited from the programme, which also provided opportunities for community engagement and cultural exchange.

In 2026, SABECO partnered with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the Border Guard Command to implement the “The Taste of Belonging” programme. It delivered 6,500 gift packages to disadvantaged households and residents in remote areas, border regions and coastal communities.

Beyond its regular welfare programmes, SABECO has also provided assistance to communities affected by natural disasters.

Following Super Typhoon Yagi in 2024, the company provided VNĐ4.2 billion in support to residents in six heavily affected provinces and contributed a further VNĐ200 million to the relief fund of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

In 2025, SABECO contributed another VNĐ3 billion to help localities recover from the impacts of Typhoon Bualoi (Storm No 10) and Matmo (Storm No 11).

These initiatives reflect the company’s efforts to support communities both through long-term programmes and in times of emergency.

Alongside essential assistance, SABECO has also focused on improving people’s physical and mental well-being.

One example is SABECO Sports Hub, launched in 2024. The initiative brought a series of community engagement activities to localities across the country, encouraging active and balanced lifestyles while strengthening social connections.

The recognition at the 2026 “For the Poor” campaign launch marks another milestone in SABECO’s community engagement efforts. Beyond the financial contributions and individual programmes, the company says its focus remains on maintaining long-term ties with local people and communities.

Under its “Going Forward Together” spirit, SABECO continues to pursue an approach that links business growth with community development, aiming to create lasting value and contribute to a more connected, inclusive and sustainable society. — VNS