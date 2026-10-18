2026 Swiss-Viet Economic Forum ties poised for growth as EFTA trade deal opens new opportunities

Nguyễn Hằng

HÀ NỘI — The business communities of Việt Nam and Switzerland are among the strongest pillars of bilateral relations, Swiss President Guy Parmelin said at the opening ceremony of the Swiss-Viet Economic Forum 2026 in Hà Nội on Sunday.

Swiss companies have been active in Việt Nam for decades, he said, contributing to industrial development, technological upgrading, skills transfer and job creation.

At the same time, Vietnamese companies are becoming increasingly visible and competitive internationally, creating new opportunities for partnerships and investment.

“Their success demonstrates that cooperation between our two economies is not merely possible, it is mutually beneficial,” the president said.

Bilateral trade has expanded significantly over the years. In 2025, trade between the two countries rose by nearly 20 per cent year on year to almost CHF2.9 billion (US$3.5 billion).

Swiss foreign direct investment in Việt Nam reached approximately $1.8 billion in 2024, up 14 per cent from the previous year.

“I am convinced that we have only begun to realise our full potential,” President Parmelin said.

There remains considerable scope to expand trade, investment and innovation partnerships, particularly in advanced manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, sustainable infrastructure, clean technologies, digitalisation and innovation.

In these sectors, Swiss expertise and Vietnamese dynamism can complement one another, he added.

Speaking at the forum, Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Châu Mai Anh said Switzerland’s expertise in specialised manufacturing, finance, healthcare and vocational education offered considerable potential for cooperation, while Việt Nam brought a dynamic business community, talented workers and openness to new technologies.

She outlined three priorities: strengthening partnerships between businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises; investing in skills and knowledge through cooperation among companies, universities and training institutions; and expanding sustainable development cooperation in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and healthcare.

Silvan Wildhaber, President of economiesuisse said for Swiss companies, the newly-signed European Free Trade Association (EFTA) - Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement offers better market access, greater legal certainty and improved investment conditions. Vietnamese companies can benefit from deeper integration into global value chains, access to advanced technologies and partnerships with innovative Swiss businesses.

However, signing the agreement is only the beginning. Its success will depend on the practical opportunities it creates - helping Swiss SMEs export more easily, enabling Vietnamese suppliers to reach new customers, boosting investor confidence and fostering innovative partnerships.

Tangible results

Minister of Industry and Trade Lê Mạnh Hùng said the signing of the EFTA - Việt Nam FTA on the same day marked a major milestone in economic and trade relations between Việt Nam and the EFTA member states.

The agreement, concluded after 14 years of negotiations and 21 rounds of talks, demonstrated the strong political will and sustained efforts of both sides, he said, expressing his gratitude to President Parmelin and the negotiating delegations for their active and valuable contributions.

The gathering of the two business communities immediately after the signing ceremony sent a clear message: the agreement's true value would be measured by the cooperation opportunities realised and the tangible commercial results achieved.

He said the agreement provided a stable, transparent and predictable framework for cooperation amid global economic uncertainty, combining Việt Nam’s expanding manufacturing capabilities and international integration with Switzerland and other EFTA members’ strengths in advanced technology, innovation and finance.

He identified four priorities: developing manufacturing industries and supply chains; accelerating the energy transition and green growth; promoting innovation, the digital economy, healthcare and life sciences; and developing skilled workers, drawing on Switzerland’s dual vocational education and training model.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade would work with relevant agencies and businesses to turn these priorities into concrete programmes and investment projects, he said.

Hùng urged Swiss and EFTA companies to view Việt Nam as a long-term investment destination and manufacturing base, while encouraging Vietnamese businesses to improve technology, governance, international standards and product value.

The Vietnamese Government remained committed to institutional reform, improving the business climate and helping enterprises capitalise on the agreement’s opportunities.

“I firmly believe that the success of the Việt Nam–EFTA Agreement will not be measured merely by the number of tariff lines eliminated, but by the tangible projects realised, technologies transferred, supply chains established, and competitive capabilities enhanced,” he said.

Agreement to implementation

Swiss Ambassador to Việt Nam Thomas Gass said that after 14 years of negotiations, the real work of implementing the agreement was only just beginning.

While the agreement can cut tariffs and strengthen legal certainty, it cannot automatically help businesses find customers, secure financing, build partnerships or overcome practical obstacles.

Its success will depend on three factors: whether businesses can understand and apply the rules easily; whether they can access reliable partners and financing; and whether the agreement delivers not only higher trade but also better jobs, skills development, technology transfer and more sustainable production.

Organisations such as the Swiss-Viet Economic Forum, chambers of commerce and the two governments will play an important role in addressing these challenges.

The Swiss-Viet Economic Forum 2026 (SVEF 2026) is taking place in Hà Nội from October 18 to 20, co-organised with the Embassy of Switzerland in Việt Nam.

The forum brings together senior representatives from government, business, financial institutions, academia and international partner organisations from Việt Nam and Switzerland.

Held against the backdrop of the EFTA - Việt Nam FTA, the forum aims to explore new opportunities for trade, investment and value-chain connectivity between Việt Nam, Switzerland and the wider region.

Under the theme “From Bilateral Strength to Regional Impact: Advancing Switzerland–Việt Nam Partnerships in a Connected Global Economy”, SVEF 2026 seeks to usher in a new phase of economic cooperation between the two countries. — VNS