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HCM City to host Nordic-Việt Nam Business Summit

October 19, 2026 - 08:09
Discussions will focus on investment conditions, the capabilities Vietnamese suppliers need to develop and ways to deepen cooperation between Nordic and Vietnamese businesses.

 

At the summit, participants will hear the latest cooperation priorities from both sides for the next phase. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

HÀ NỘI — The Nordic Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (NordCham Vietnam) will host the Nordic-Việt Nam Business Summit 2026 on October 29, bringing together 100 senior representatives from government and the Nordic and Vietnamese business communities.

Discussions will focus on investment conditions, the capabilities Vietnamese suppliers need to develop and ways to deepen cooperation between Nordic and Vietnamese businesses.

NordCham said Việt Nam’s next phase of growth would depend not only on attracting foreign investment but also on retaining investment, encouraging reinvestment and building domestic capabilities.

Nordic companies, shaped by relatively small domestic markets, high energy costs and strict regulatory requirements, have developed business models that emphasise productivity, standards and trust, the chamber said.

It added that participants will hear the latest cooperation priorities from both sides for the next phase. Nordic and Vietnamese companies will then discuss what this mean in practice for investment, trade, manufacturing and technology transfer. 

NordCham Vietnam Chairman Thue Quist Thomasen said Việt Nam’s challenge over the next decade would be to attract foreign investment that remains in the country, is reinvested and strengthens domestic capabilities.

He said Nordic companies’ long-standing presence in Việt Nam reflected business models built around productivity and standards rather than cost competitiveness.

The political relationship between Việt Nam and the Nordic countries was stronger than ever, Thomasen said, adding that the forum aimed to translate those ties into deeper business cooperation. — BIZHUB

Nordic-Vietnam Business Summit HCM City NordCham

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